Makhura: 'Those responsible for Esidimeni tragedy will be dealt with'
Over 140 psychiatric patients died in 2016 after the provincial Health Department moved them to ill-equipped and illegal NGOs.
ALBERTON - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has promised those who broke their oath of office and the law in the Life Esidimeni tragedy will be dealt with.
Over 140 psychiatric patients died in 2016 after the provincial Health Department moved them to ill-equipped and illegal NGOs.
Makhura delivered his last State of the Province Address for this current administration at the Alberton Civic Centre in Ekhurhuleni earlier on Monday.
The Life Esidmeni tragedy is by far one of the worst disasters by the Gauteng government under the leadership of Makhura.
#GautengSOPA Gauteng Premier David Makhura is now addressing those gathered he begins by reflecting on the work the ANC has done over the last 25 years to improve the lives of the people of Gauteng. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 18, 2019
During his address, Makhura reflected on his last five years in office and promised that action will be taken against those responsible.
The Gauteng premier has also assured the nation that families who have not yet been compensated will receive what’s owed to them.
“We are currently working with the office of the Master of the High Court to ensure that the new set of claimants who came after the award was given by Justice [Dikgang] Moseneke are also paid.”
Makhura said the Life Esidimeni tragedy is an example of what happens when saving lives and serving the people takes a back seat in government.
He said he’s asked his ethics council to review any business the provincial government has done with Bosasa.
“And advise us accordingly on the action that we need to take.”
Makhura said the allegations coming out of the Zondo Commission cannot be ignored: “We remain unshaken in making Gauteng a corruption-free zone where integrity and ethics reign supreme.”
The Gauteng premier says the recent implementation of the open tender system in the province has brought transparency and has restored trust in the public procurement system.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Mahumapelo loses battle over ANC NW reinstatement
-
SAA secures R3.5bn to keep it afloat until June, still needs more
-
Correctional Services sets up 'war room' following Bosasa liquidation
-
PowerBall results: Friday, 15 February 2019
-
SAA to be split into three - CEO
-
ANC requests Zukile Luyenge be removed as MP following his resignation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.