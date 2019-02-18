Makhura: 'Those responsible for Esidimeni tragedy will be dealt with'

Over 140 psychiatric patients died in 2016 after the provincial Health Department moved them to ill-equipped and illegal NGOs.

ALBERTON - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has promised those who broke their oath of office and the law in the Life Esidimeni tragedy will be dealt with.

Makhura delivered his last State of the Province Address for this current administration at the Alberton Civic Centre in Ekhurhuleni earlier on Monday.

The Life Esidmeni tragedy is by far one of the worst disasters by the Gauteng government under the leadership of Makhura.

During his address, Makhura reflected on his last five years in office and promised that action will be taken against those responsible.

The Gauteng premier has also assured the nation that families who have not yet been compensated will receive what’s owed to them.

“We are currently working with the office of the Master of the High Court to ensure that the new set of claimants who came after the award was given by Justice [Dikgang] Moseneke are also paid.”

Makhura said the Life Esidimeni tragedy is an example of what happens when saving lives and serving the people takes a back seat in government.

He said he’s asked his ethics council to review any business the provincial government has done with Bosasa.

“And advise us accordingly on the action that we need to take.”

Makhura said the allegations coming out of the Zondo Commission cannot be ignored: “We remain unshaken in making Gauteng a corruption-free zone where integrity and ethics reign supreme.”

The Gauteng premier says the recent implementation of the open tender system in the province has brought transparency and has restored trust in the public procurement system.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)