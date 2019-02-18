Mahumapelo loses battle over ANC NW reinstatement
The ANC has taken the drastic decision to disband both its provincial executive committee (PEC) in the province led by Supra Mahumapelo.
JOHANNESBURG – Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has once again lost his battle in the African National Congress’ national executive committee (NEC) to return to the helm of the party in the province.
The ANC has taken the drastic decision to disband both its provincial executive committee (PEC) in the province led by Mahumapelo and the provincial task team (PTT) that was appointed when Mahumapelo’s PEC was disbanded.
Eyewitness News revealed earlier on Monday that there was an overwhelming push in the NEC for Mahumapelo not to be reinstated.
Last week, the High Court in Tshwane ruled that Mahumapelo be immediately reinstated as chairperson of the ANC in the province.
This came after another ruling which found the ANC NEC’s decision to disband the North West PEC was unlawful and set it aside, the ANC has since told SAFM it would be appealing this judgment.
Despite these rulings, the ANC is continuing to block Mahumapelo from returning to the top post.
Acting ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete said: “The PTT and the PEC are still going to be engaged in a process that is going to be mediated by the rapid response team to get a political solution.”
Legoete says from now on, the PEC and the PTT have no authority in the North West and in the run-up to elections, the province will now be led by another structure called the provincial election team.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
