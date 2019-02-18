Lyon hoping to limit Messi's influence
Captain Nabil Fekir will be suspended for the game, limiting Lyon’s striking power as Bruno Genesio’s side will rely on defender Ferland Mendy.
LYON - Olympique Lyonnais will be out to ‘reduce’ the influence of Lionel Messi when they host Barcelona in their Champions League last-16 first leg without their talisman and captain Nabil Fekir on Tuesday.
Fekir will be suspended for the game, limiting Lyon’s striking power as Bruno Genesio’s side will rely on defender Ferland Mendy to contain Argentine forward Messi and French striker Ousmane Dembele.
“Nabil Fekir is our captain and technical leader. We will have to do more to compensate for his absence,” Genesio told reporters on Monday.
“We will have to reduce Messi’s influence.”
Despite Messi having scored more than 100 times in the Champions League, Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has confidence in his teammate Mendy to control proceedings at the Groupama Stadium.
“I think that Ferland Mendy is ready to face Messi,” he said.
“We are confident in the qualities of our squad.”
Aouar’s enthusiasm may yet be dented as Lyon are also sweating on the fitness of defender Jason Denayer and midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.
The French side geared up for Tuesday’s clash with a hard-fought 2-1 Ligue 1 win against Guingamp on Friday while Barca needed a Messi penalty to beat Real Valladolid 1-0 in La Liga on Saturday.
Lyon are the clear underdogs but they have already shown they can rise up to the big occasions, inflicting Paris St Germain’s only Ligue 1 defeat of the season a couple of weeks ago. They also beat English champions Manchester City in the Champions League group stage in September.
Popular in Sport
-
Semenya’s legal team hits back at IAAF
-
Semenya takes gender rule challenge to sports court
-
Ronaldo back in Madrid ready to tackle favourite victim Atletico
-
[WATCH] Tuks host Maties in pick of Varsity Cup fixtures
-
Akani Simbine: ‘Caster has the support of every SA athlete’
-
Habana ‘thrilled’ to see Specman thriving on Super Rugby debut
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.