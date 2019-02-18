Load shedding costs WC more than R3bn

The Cape Chamber of Commerce President Janine Myburgh said the losses could rise sharply if load shedding if implemented again.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape economy has taken a beating from a week of load shedding.

According to the Cape Chamber of Commerce, the province's economy lost more than R3 billion.

The chamber's president Janine Myburgh said the losses could rise sharply if load shedding is implemented again.

“Of more concern is the message that load shedding sends out to potential investors and in that case, the cost could be substantially more. But behind the impact of this are people who depend on power supply, their lives have been thrown in total disarray.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)