[LISTEN] What SA tax laws say about churches & religious institutions
CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies speaks to acting Sars commissioner Mark Kingon about what tax laws in South Africa say about churches and religious institutions.
CAPE TOWN – Following the arrest of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife on fraud and money laundering charges, questions have been raised on whether churches and religious institutions should pay their taxes considering some of the opulent lifestyles church leaders live.
CapeTalk breakfast host Kieno Kammies spoke to acting Sars commissioner Mark Kingon about what tax laws in South Africa say about churches and religious institutions, and where some are cheating the system.
"I think the question we need to ask ourselves is are these people getting personal benefits through for instance use of jets, cars and other instruments. The issue is if they are [getting personal benefits] there would probably be a tax liability where they have been used for personal purposes."
