[LISTEN] SAA says not unbundling, but changing business model
Radio 702 | SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali explains that what is happening at the airline is different from what is happening at Eskom and guards against confusing the two.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) CEO Vuyani Jarana has confirmed that the company is going to be split into three separate units "as part of a major restructuring plan”.
However, SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali explains that what is happening at SAA is different from what is happening at Eskom and guards against confusing the two.
He says it will be introducing three business units based on its current group network which is domestic, regional and international.
Tlali adds that the business units are introduced in order to bring efficiency as well as accountability where performance is concerned.
"Based on where we would like to go to, it is necessary that our current operating model should change, it is the internal configuration of our resources. These three business units will be headed by senior people who will, in turn, have specific people reporting to them where route performance is concerned."
Listen to the audio above for more.
