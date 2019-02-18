Kim Kardashian West wants to trademark kids' names

Kim Kardashian West wants to use their children's names on products including clothing, skin care, and toys, and also be able to sign endorsement deals.

LONDON - Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner have applied to trademark the names of their children.

The 38-year-old beauty and her husband Kanye West's brood, North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 13 months could join their cousins True Thompson - the nine-month-old daughter of the Revenge Body host and basketball player Tristan Thompson - and Stormi Webster, the lip-kit guru and boyfriend Travis Scott's 12-month-old child in releasing their own product lines, despite their tender years.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the famous parents want to use their children's names on products including clothing, skin care, and toys, and also be able to sign endorsement deals to promote other people's ventures, though specific details are not given.

Kylie has also filed for a trademark for Stormiworld, the name given to the birthday party she recently threw for Stormi, which paid homage to Travis' album Astroworld.

The trademark applications come a few months after Kylie fuelled speculation she was launching a skincare line when she applied to register Kylie Skin and Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner - which is for goods that could include serums, scrubs, moisturisers, cleansers, toners, masks and oils - and another Kylie Skin for retail store services "featuring skin care products, skin care preparation products, cosmetics, cosmetic preparations and gifts."

The filings at the United States Patent and Trademark Office are currently awaiting examination but could take from three months up to a year for processing - or she may decide not to pursue the filings.

But the 21-year-old star's father Caitlyn Jenner recently had a number of her own applications rejected.

The I Am Cait star had applied to register Jenner Skincare and Skincare By Jenner, but has received a letter from the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO), which stated they were too similar to monikers already registered by her ex-wife Kris Jenner and their children Kylie and Kendall.

The USPTO office made it clear that Jenner Skincare could confuse customers into believing the rest of the family were associated with the products, especially because so many of Kris and her daughters' registered trademarks are connected with beauty and skincare, citing 'Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner' as one example.

And the trademark attorney told Caitlyn that her proposed name was too similar to that of her ex-wife's.

However, officials gave the 69-year-old former Olympian the greenlight to use Caitlyn Jenner Skincare and Skincare By Caitlyn Jenner because there was no scope for confusion.