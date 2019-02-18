Kenny G: Kim Kardashian West was shocked
The 62-year-old saxophonist has revealed just how his performance for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star came about, as he admitted she couldn't stop smiling after seeing him in her living room on Thursday.
LONDON - Kenny G has revealed Kim Kardashian West "didn't know what to do with herself" when her husband Kanye West surprised her with a private concert by the 62-year-old saxophonist on Valentine's Day.
NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day 💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019
Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, he said: "Kanye had requested me to come to the house and serenade Kim in the morning. 'It's going to be a room surrounded with roses, and you're going to stand in the middle of the roses and play.' I thought, 'That actually sounds really beautiful.' It just all worked out ...
"I started playing before I saw her. She was coming around a corner, and I got the nod from Kanye to go. And so I started to play, and when she came, she just went, 'Oh my God,' and then she looked at me and was smiling and just kind of stopped. She didn't know what to do with herself for a minute. Then she got her phone out, which was awesome."
Kardashian West was thrilled by the private Valentine's Day concert and she hailed her spouse as the "best husband" for his "thoughtful" gesture as she shared photos and clips of the jazz musician playing saxophone for her in a sparsely-decorated room in their Hidden Hills mansion.
One Instagram Story clip was captioned simply: "Kenny G!!!!!"
And in another, she wrote: "Best husband award goes to mine!!!! Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!! (sic)"
Kenny G wore a black suit as he played Over The Rainbow from the film The Wizard Of Oz and was standing in a room with no furniture, but dozens of pink, red and white roses placed in individual vases all over the floor.
