Joburg’s M2 bridge to be closed for structural repairs

The M2 motorway between Crown Interchange and Maritzburg Street will close from 28 February and is expected to reopen at the end of October this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba has on Monday announced the closure of the M2 motorway between Crown Interchange and Maritzburg Street from 28 February to allow for bridge rehabilitation to resume by the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA).

The full closure of the motorway is expected to remain in force until the end of October this year.

In a statement, Mashaba said following an investigation, various structural defects were detected at the bridge which poses a significant risk to residents.

“The closure is necessitated by the continuous monitoring and the bridge visual conditions assessment which indicated that the structural integrity of the concrete elements is severely reduced.

“The JRA realised that parts of the support structure have moved and that is affecting the structural stability of some bridges on the M2 motorway. The safety of the Selby bridge cannot be guaranteed for continuous use by motorists and thus the decision for a closure of the M2 between Crown Interchange and Maritzburg street is necessary,” Mashaba said.

With the closure of the motorway, several on-ramps will be affected and motorists have been advised to use alternative routes.

Here's how you can navigate your way around during the closure of the bridge:

CROWN INTERCHANGE

• The M2 eastbound will be closed between Crown Interchange and Heidelberg Road.

• No traffic will be allowed to travel eastbound past the Village Road off-ramp at Crown Interchange.

• Traffic will be allowed to enter the M2 westbound at West Street travelling towards Main Reef Road and the M1 southbound.

• No access to the M1 northbound from the M2.

HEIDELBERG INTERCHANGE

• Traffic will be allowed to enter the M2 eastbound at Heidelberg Road on-ramp or Maritzburg Street on-ramp.

• The M2 westbound will further be closed between Maritzburg Street off-ramp and Crown Interchange.

• No traffic will be allowed to travel westbound passed Maritzburg off-ramp.

ON-RAMPS TO BE CLOSED

Main Reef Road on-ramp onto the M2 eastbound

M1 approaching from the south, ramp onto the M2 eastbound

M1 approaching from the north, ramp onto the M2 eastbound

Simmonds Street on-ramp onto the M2 eastbound

Eloff Street on-ramp onto the M2 eastbound

Heidelberg Road on-ramp onto the M2 westbound from the south and the north

Heidelberg Road on-ramp onto the M2 eastbound from the north

Wemmer Pan Road on-ramp onto the M2 westbound

Eloff Street on-ramp onto the M2 westbound

Booysens Road on-ramp onto the M2 westbound

M2 on-ramp onto the M1 travelling north



ACCESS POINTS AVAILABLE TO AND FROM THE M2

Village Road off-ramp

Heidelberg Road northern on-ramp onto the M2 eastbound

Maritzburg Street off-ramp

West Street on-ramp onto the M2 travelling west towards Main Reef or south towards Soweto.



The following options are available for travel:

Westbound traffic travelling towards Roodepoort from the east

Keep on the N3 and make use of the N12 to access areas to the west and south of the City.

Eastbound traffic travelling towards Germiston from the west

Keep travelling on the N1 make use of the N12 and N3 to access areas to the east of the City.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES TO THE M2 WESTBOUND OFF-RAMPS

Heidelberg Road exit to travel south

• If you have previously used the Heidelberg Road exit to travel south along Heidelberg Road.

• Take the Vickers Road exit to access Heidelberg Road.

Heidelberg Road exit to travel north

• If you have previously used the Heidelberg Road exit to travel north along Heidelberg Road, towards the CBD or Sandton via Joe Slovo.

• Drivers are advised to take the Maritzburg Street exit, travel along Maritzburg Street until you reach Anderson Street.

• Turn left to access the CBD.

Joe Slovo on-ramp

• To travel towards Joe Slovo Drive.

• Turn right onto Nugget Street.

• Turn right onto Marshall Street to access the on-ramp onto Joe Slovo Drive.

• Alternatively, take the Ruven Road exit and travel along Main Reef Road until you’ve reached Anderson Street.

Rissik Street off-ramp

• If you have previously used the Rissik Street exit to travel north into the CBD.

• Alternatively take the Maritzburg Street exit.

• Travel along Maritzburg Street until you reach Anderson Street.

• Turn left and travel along Anderson Street until you reach Rissik Street.

• Alternatively, take the Ruven Road exit and travel along Main Reef Road until you’ve reached Anderson Street.

Rissik Street exit

• If you have previously used the Rissik Street exit to travel south along Eloff Street or west along Trump Street.

• Alternative route; Take the Maritzburg Street exit.

• Travel along Maritzburg Street until you reach Anderson Street.

• Turn left and travel along Anderson Street until you reach Eloff or Simmonds Streets.

• Turn left at either to access the areas south of the M2.

Main Reef Road off-ramp

• If you have previously used the M2 to travel towards Main Reef Road.

• Alternatively take the Maritzburg Street exit, travel along Maritzburg Street until you reach Anderson Street.

• Turn left onto Anderson Street, travel along until you reach Main Reef Road in Fordsburg.

• Turn right and travel along Main Reef Road.

M2 to travel towards Soweto via the M1

• If you have previously used the M2 to travel towards Soweto via the M1.

• Alternatively take the Maritzburg Street exit, travel along Maritzburg Street until you reach Anderson Street.

• Turn left and travel along Anderson Street until you reach Simmonds Street.

• Turn left and then right onto Scott Street.

• Turn right onto West Street to access the on-ramp onto the M1 southbound.

M2 to travel north towards Parktown, Auckland Park or Sandton via the M1

• If you have previously used the M2 to travel north towards Parktown, Auckland Park or Sandton via the M1.

• Alternatively take the Maritzburg Street exit, travel along Maritzburg Street until you reach Anderson Street.

• Turn left and travel along Anderson Street until you reach Ntemi Piliso.

• Turn right and travel along the Nelson Mandela Bridge.

• Turn left onto Jorrison Street to access Auckland Park.

• Alternatively travel along Anderson Street until you reach Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Street, travel along Queen Elizabeth Street and take the Smit Street turn off to get back onto the M1 northbound.

• To travel towards Joe Slovo, turn right at Nugget and then Marshall Street to access the on-ramp onto Joe Slovo Drive.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES TO THE M2 EASTBOUND OFF-RAMPS

M2 to travel east from the south of Johannesburg

• If you are coming from the south along the M1 and used the M2 to travel east, exiting at Rissik Street, Mooi Street or Joe Slovo Drive.

• Take the Booysens Road exit, travel along Booysens Road until you reach Marshall Street.

• Turn right and travel along Marshall Street.

• Use the on-ramp onto Joe Slovo from Marshall Street.

• Alternatively take the Booysens Road exit and turn right at Klip River Drive, left at Turf Club Road and again at Eloff Street to access the CBD.

M2 to travel east from the north of Johannesburg

• If you are coming from the north along the M1 and used the M2 to travel east, exiting at Rissik Street, Mooi Street or Joe Slovo Drive.

• Take the Village Road exit, travel along Village Road to reach Loveday, Eloff, or Mooi Street.

• Alternatively take the Village Road exit.

• Turn left at Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Street.

• Turn right at Marshall Street to access CBD.

• Travel along Marshall Street.

• Use the on-ramp onto Joe Slovo from Marshall Street.

M2 to travel east of Johannesburg

• If you are coming from the west along Main Reef Road and used the M2 to travel east, exiting at Rissik Street, Mooi Street or Joe Slovo Drive.

• Continue straight along Main Reef Road.

• Turn right at Marshall Street to access the CBD.

• Travel along Marshall Street.

• Use the on-ramp onto Joe Slovo from Marshall Street.

M2 travel using Heidelberg Road off-ramp

• If you have previously made use of the Heidelberg Road off-ramp to access City Deep.

• Take the Village Road off ramp and travel along Village Road and Wemmer Jubilee until End Street.

• Turn left and right at Meikle Street to access Heidelberg Road.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES TO THE M2 EASTBOUND ON-RAMPS

Simmonds or Eloff Streets on-ramps

• If you have previously made use of the Simmonds or Eloff Streets on-ramps onto the M2 to travel east.

• Continue straight along Marshall Street.

• Turn right at Maritzburg Street to access the M2 eastbound.

Heidelberg on-ramp onto the M2 to travel east

• If you have previously made use of the Heidelberg on-ramp onto the M2 to travel east.

• Make use of Vickers Road to access the M2 travelling eastbound.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES TO THE M2 WESTBOUND ON-RAMPS

Joe Slovo Drive on-ramp

• If you have previously made use of the Joe Slovo Drive on-ramp onto the M2 to travel west.

• Take the off-ramp onto Anderson St and travel west along Anderson Street.

• Use the West Street on-ramp to travel to the M1 southbound

Heidelberg on-ramp onto the M2

• If you have previously made use of the Heidelberg on-ramp onto the M2 to travel west.

• Continue straight along Heidelberg Road and exit at End Street to travel along Wemmer Jubilee Road.

• Turn right at Eloff Street and use Scott and Trump Streets to access the M2 at West Street.

We are currently at Selby bridge doing a walk about inspecting the state of the bridge, which has serve cracks that are getting worse and are widening making it unsafe to use. #M2FullClosure @CityofJoburgZA @CoJTransport pic.twitter.com/sk5U3oNfpx — Joburg Roads Agency (@MyJRA) February 18, 2019