‘I'll deal with them’: De Lille to serve summons on DA members over fake report

De Lille made the statement while addressing scores of supporters of her newly-formed party Good in Cape Town at the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille says she'll be serving four Democratic Alliance (DA) members of Parliament with a summons this week as she continues her fight to clear her name of alleged corruption.

De Lille made the statement while addressing scores of supporters of her newly-formed party Good in Cape Town at the weekend.

• Patricia de Lille to SA people: Lend me your votes

Her legal action is in connection with a fake Auditor-General's report relating to MyCiTi bus tenders in which she was implicated while she was Cape Town mayor.

The report appeared on social media with a picture of her and the headline “Patricia de Lille exposed”.

De Lille says she will continue the fight to clear her name.

“I am going to sue them and each one for half a million rand. It’s not about the money, it’s about my name. I want to send out a strong message to those who continue to say I am corrupt that I will deal with them.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)