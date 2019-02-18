‘I'll deal with them’: De Lille to serve summons on DA members over fake report
De Lille made the statement while addressing scores of supporters of her newly-formed party Good in Cape Town at the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille says she'll be serving four Democratic Alliance (DA) members of Parliament with a summons this week as she continues her fight to clear her name of alleged corruption.
De Lille made the statement while addressing scores of supporters of her newly-formed party Good in Cape Town at the weekend.
• Patricia de Lille to SA people: Lend me your votes
Her legal action is in connection with a fake Auditor-General's report relating to MyCiTi bus tenders in which she was implicated while she was Cape Town mayor.
The report appeared on social media with a picture of her and the headline “Patricia de Lille exposed”.
De Lille says she will continue the fight to clear her name.
“I am going to sue them and each one for half a million rand. It’s not about the money, it’s about my name. I want to send out a strong message to those who continue to say I am corrupt that I will deal with them.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
ANC NEC set to decide on reinstating Mahumapelo as NW ANC chair
-
Cosatu hopes Ramaphosa enlightens them on Eskom unbundling plan
-
Gauteng ANC to continue talks with govt to scrap e-tolls
-
DA the only alternative for SA voters, says Steenhuisen
-
ANC in Gauteng ‘disappointed’ by Ramaphosa’s silence on scrapping e-tolls
-
'The ANC has killed the lights’: DA unveils billboard over load shedding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.