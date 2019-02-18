Harry, Meghan 'are thinking of sending their child to an American school'
LONDON - According to a report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are contemplating sending their child to an American school.
The royal duo - who married in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May - are currently preparing for the arrival of their first child, and they are apparently considering sending their first-born to ACS Egham International School in Surrey, South-East England.
A source told E! News: "Meghan is also keen for her child to be fully aware of his or her American heritage."
The private school used to be known as the American Community School and offers an American curriculum to students aged 4 to 18.
The school is also located relatively close to Frogmore Cottage, which is the future home of the royal couple.
Meanwhile, Prince William - the Duke's elder brother - recently admitted he knows all about the "fear" of fatherhood.
The royal - who has kids Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and nine-month-old Prince Louis - confessed to previously feeling insecure about his parenting skills.
Prince William - who has been married to Duchess Catherine since 2011 - explained: "The fear of having a newborn baby, that's very vulnerable and that's what you spend most of your time worrying about, thinking what do I do? And that's the thing, isn't it?
"It's very daunting of how tiny they are when they first arrive. They are so fragile and everything's so tiny, their little fingers and toes, you do feel like if you move them around too much they're going to break almost - but they don't!"
