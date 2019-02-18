Habana ‘thrilled’ to see Specman thriving on Super Rugby debut

Bryan Habana and Rosko Specman were teammates in the Sevens side that won a Bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Rio in Brazil

JOHANNESBURG - World Cup-winning Springbok winger Bryan Habana was thrilled to see former Sevens teammate Rosko Specman do well on his Super Rugby debut for the Blue Bulls's emphatic 40-3 win over the Stormers at Loftus on Saturday.

Speaking on the eve of the Laureus Sports Awards, the 2007 World Cup winner said it was good to see a player from the successful South African Sevens setup thrive in the 15-man game.

“I’m absolutely thrilled for Rosko and to see him grab his opportunity like that is awesome. I look forward to seeing him continuing in that form because Super Rugby is a very difficult competition, but seeing the way that he has started out alongside guys like Duane Vermeulen and Schalk Brits at the tender age of 37 was really fantastic.”

Habana donned the Bulls number 11 jersey for five successful seasons that included three Super Rugby titles. He and Specman were also teammates in the Sevens side that won a Bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Rio in Brazil in 2016.

Habana also lauded the Bulls victory over the Stormers which he said could be the return of the glory days at the Pretoria Union.

“I think the Bulls side with the acquisition of Vermeulen, Brits and Specman will definitely give the side an extra edge. I think their win over the Stormers wearing a Super Hero jersey will bring fans back into Loftus where 30,000 to 40,000 people used to come in and watch all the big local derbies.”