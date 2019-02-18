Giggs backs Solskjaer as permanent Man United manager

Wales manager Ryan Giggs thought the Norwegian caretaker boss had done enough to be handed the reins next season.

BENGALURU - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given Manchester United momentum thanks to his tactical acumen and past links to the club, and United should give him the manager’s job on a permanent basis, club great Ryan Giggs has said.

“We’ve messed around far too long,” Giggs told The Guardian.

“When you’ve got someone who knows the club, who is tactically astute, clearly has the players and fans on board, that gives you lots of momentum.

“There will be bumps in the road but most fans imagine what he could do with the money that’s been spent the last few years.

“He studied the game while he had a bad injury and then he coached (the reserves) at the club. So I always thought he had that potential because he knows the game and has that inner steel.”

Solskjaer’s credentials will be tested this week when United travel to Chelsea later on Monday for a fifth-round FA Cup clash before they host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.