Gauteng ANC to continue talks with govt to scrap e-tolls
The ANC in Gauteng says the ruling party is at an advantage because it now has a president who listens.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says that it will continue discussions with government to speed up the process of doing away with e-tolls.
In an open letter, the branch has highlighted its disappointment in President Cyril Ramaphosa for failing to mention the scrapping of the system in his latest State of the Nation Address.
The party, along with trade union federation Cosatu, led a march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria late last year to highlight the failure of the system.
But the company contracted to manage the e-tolls, Electronic Tolling Collections, has warned that the removal of the gantries could lead to a "devastating effect on the finances of the province".
The ANC in Gauteng says the ruling party is at an advantage because it now has a president who listens.
In an open letter to Ramaphosa, the branch says that the overwhelming majority of Gauteng motorists still refuse to pay for e-tolls, while regular increases in fuel costs have driven up the cost of doing business.
Provincial secretary Jacob Khawe: "Unless the ANC has taken a resolution that it is an ANC matter, that engages national government through all means that are legal to make sure that e-tolls are scrapped [sic]."
Sanral’s e-tolling project has been in place for over five years now and it is still unclear how the controversial system with debt exceeding R40 billion will be financed.
Timeline
-
Ahmed Kathrada Foundation urges leaders to focus on SA's current problems
-
Ramaphosa seeks to bring labour on board over plans to unbundle Eskom
-
Ramaphosa: 'Eskom will be turned around, but no silver bullet to fix its woes'
-
NUM members unhappy with Eskom unbundling decision, threaten ANC poll support
Popular in Politics
-
DA the only alternative for SA voters, says Steenhuisen
-
'The ANC has killed the lights’: DA unveils billboard over load shedding
-
ANC turns to ordinary members for funding
-
ANC: Members implicated in state capture must be dealt with swiftly
-
ANC confident of victory in upcoming elections after delivering ‘real’ WC Sopa
-
ANC: ‘We’ve learnt from mistake of not consulting alliance partners on Eskom’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.