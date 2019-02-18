Gauteng ANC to continue talks with govt to scrap e-tolls

The ANC in Gauteng says the ruling party is at an advantage because it now has a president who listens.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says that it will continue discussions with government to speed up the process of doing away with e-tolls.

In an open letter, the branch has highlighted its disappointment in President Cyril Ramaphosa for failing to mention the scrapping of the system in his latest State of the Nation Address.

The party, along with trade union federation Cosatu, led a march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria late last year to highlight the failure of the system.

But the company contracted to manage the e-tolls, Electronic Tolling Collections, has warned that the removal of the gantries could lead to a "devastating effect on the finances of the province".

In an open letter to Ramaphosa, the branch says that the overwhelming majority of Gauteng motorists still refuse to pay for e-tolls, while regular increases in fuel costs have driven up the cost of doing business.

Provincial secretary Jacob Khawe: "Unless the ANC has taken a resolution that it is an ANC matter, that engages national government through all means that are legal to make sure that e-tolls are scrapped [sic]."

Sanral’s e-tolling project has been in place for over five years now and it is still unclear how the controversial system with debt exceeding R40 billion will be financed.