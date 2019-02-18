Former Treasury DG Lungisa Fuzile returns to #StateCaptureInquiry
Fuzile first appeared before the Zondo Commission last November and testified there was a connection between the interests of the Guptas and former President Jacob Zuma.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile will return to the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday morning.
Fuzile first appeared before the Zondo Commission last November and testified that there was a connection between the interests of the Guptas and former President Jacob Zuma.
Fuzile told the commission last year that when Nene was fired as Finance Minister in 2015, the ANC’s head of economic transformation Enoch Godongwana told him that Treasury would receive a Gupta minister who would come with advisor's approved by the family.
Fuzile said that when Des van Rooyen arrived at Treasury to replace Nene, it was clear that he wasn't even familiar with the people he brought in as advisors.
He says that made him realise that there was a connection between the removal of people and their replacement with individuals who were either put forward by the Guptas or directly connected to the family.
• Ajay Gupta no longer a fugitive after arrest warrant withdrawn
Fuzile is expected to continue with his testimony, along with other former Treasury officials.
