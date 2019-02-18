Firefighters battle Somerset West vegetation blaze

More than 15 fire engines were on the scene and a helicopter was waterbombing the flames.

CAPE TOWN - There was no immediate threat to property as firefighters battled a vegetation fire in Somerset West on Monday.

More than 15 fire engines were on the scene and a helicopter was waterbombing the flames.

A spotter plane was also in attendance.

It’s being reported the fire is burning between Silverboomkloof and Spanish Farm.

No injuries have been reported.