Festive road accidents down by 6% in the WC
Two hundred and forty-six people were killed in road accidents in the Western Cape in December and January.
CAPE TOWN - Festive season roads deaths are down in the Western Cape and authorities said it's due to the use of smart enforcement technology.
On Monday, the Western Cape Transport and Public Works Department and provincial traffic authorities briefed the media on the season's statistics.
Two hundred and forty-six people were killed in road accidents in the Western Cape in December and January.
It's a 6% decrease compared to the last festive season.
In a first this season, a full complement of various technologies has been used to boost law enforcement operations across the province.
This included handheld devices that can verify licenses.
Transport MEC Donald Grant said: "It is clear the difference that deploying smart enforcement technologies has made over this past festive season, all contributing to the decrease in the number of lives lost over this period."
Pedestrian deaths saw the biggest drop, going from 104 to 91.
About 640 people were arrested during the festive season for various offences, ranging from excessive speeding to false documentation.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Mahumapelo loses battle over ANC NW reinstatement
-
Patrice Motsepe says his company cannot cancel contracts it has with govt
-
PowerBall results: Friday, 15 February 2019
-
SAA to be split into three - CEO
-
Overberg sounding rocket fails to take off
-
Eskom: 'We’re now paying price for cutting back on maintenance'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.