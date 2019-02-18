Edwin Moses: 'Two years for Wayde van Niekerk to return to his best'
Former 400m hurdles world record holder Edwin Moses says it could take 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk at least two years to get back to his best form after undergoing knee surgery just under a year ago.
Van Niekerk, who holds the record for the 400m in a time of 43.03, injured his knee during a celebrity soccer match nearly a year ago and has recently returned to action.
Moses, who is now part of the anti-doping agency for world sport, believes that van Niekerk’s injury will take some time to get over, adding that his son, who plays professional volleyball, had sustained the same injury as van Niekerk.
“Wayde can come back from his injury but it is going to take some time. My son had the same operation done and it took him two years to recover playing pro volleyball which compares to track and field,” explained Moses who was speaking on the eve of the Laureus Sports Awards in Monaco.
“It is possible for him to come back; no injury can mean that’s it for you, but it does change your dynamic. Mentally it can be down with all the different trainers and training techniques that weren’t around when I was running. But it depends on the mechanics of the knee if it is stable enough to run on and mentally strong enough to keep to the recovery program that he has been put on.”
