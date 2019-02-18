E-tolls receiving urgent attention from national govt, says Makhura
Sanral’s failed e-tolling project has been in place for over five years now with no clear indication on how the system, with debt exceeding R40 billion, will be financed.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says urban tolling is unsustainable and government has teams working to find a solution to the failed system.
Makhura was speaking at the Alberton Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni where he’s delivered his last State of the Province Address before South Africans head to the polls in May.
The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral)’s failed e-tolling project has been in place for over five years now with no clear indication on how the system, with debt exceeding R40 billion, will be financed.
Makhura says it’s clear that the system is not viable.
“Urban tolling is unsustainable because it increases the cost of living.”
He says the matter is receiving urgent attention from national government.
“President Cyril Ramaphosa has reassured me again that the resolution of e-tolls is one of the issues that are receiving his urgent national attention.”
Gauteng residents, civil society and trade unions have spent the past few years calling for e-tolls to be scrapped.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Pule Mabe to return to work after ANC clears him of sexual assault
-
DA to open case after latest billboard vandalised in JHB
-
DA's 'ANC has killed the lights' billboard vandalised
-
ANC requests Zukile Luyenge be removed as MP following his resignation
-
Patricia de Lille out to teach the DA a lesson
-
‘I'll deal with them’: De Lille to serve summons on DA members over fake report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.