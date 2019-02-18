E-tolls receiving urgent attention from national govt, says Makhura

Sanral’s failed e-tolling project has been in place for over five years now with no clear indication on how the system, with debt exceeding R40 billion, will be financed.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says urban tolling is unsustainable and government has teams working to find a solution to the failed system.

Makhura was speaking at the Alberton Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni where he’s delivered his last State of the Province Address before South Africans head to the polls in May.

Makhura says it’s clear that the system is not viable.

“Urban tolling is unsustainable because it increases the cost of living.”

He says the matter is receiving urgent attention from national government.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has reassured me again that the resolution of e-tolls is one of the issues that are receiving his urgent national attention.”

Gauteng residents, civil society and trade unions have spent the past few years calling for e-tolls to be scrapped.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)