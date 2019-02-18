Du Preez, Luus hand Proteas Women 3-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka

The win ensured the home side completed a 3-0 whitewash, the victory also became the team’s fourth consecutive home-series clean sweep following their T20 and ODI series wins against Bangladesh in May last year.

CAPE TOWN - Suné Luus picked up four wickets and Mignon du Preez ended with an unbeaten half-century as the Proteas Women completed a clinical six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their final One-Day International (ODI) at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

After winning the toss and batting, the visitors were bundled out for their lowest score of the tour when they fell for 139 all out in 44.2 overs.

Stand-in captain Luus was the star performer for the hosts after she grabbed 4/30 in eight overs. Nadine de Klerk was even more economical in her 10-over spell, which saw her collect 2/30.

South Africa then hit a mid-chase wobble, but Du Preez’s 14th career half-century helped to settle nerves as she batted through for 61 (87 balls, 7 fours) as the Proteas won with more than 11 overs to spare. She also became the first South African woman to 3,000 ODI runs.

