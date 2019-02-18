DA to open case after latest billboard vanadalised in JHB

The new Eskom billboard takes a swipe at the ANC claiming the party is responsible for the power blackouts the country has been experiencing over the last few days.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will ask the police to investigate after its latest billboard was vandalised.

The new Eskom billboard, which was unveiled in Johannesburg on Sunday, takes a swipe at the African National Congress (ANC), claiming the party is responsible for the power blackouts the country has been experiencing over the last few days.

The party will open a case at the Parkview police station in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon.

The party's DA Marshalle Frederiks said they intend to fix the vandalised billboard.

“While we do not know who the perpetrators are at this point, we do know that this is not the first time. One of our billboards depicting the ANC’s failures has been destroyed. We will not be deterred by this blatant asset sabotage.”

The party says it is still considering whether to report the matter to the Electoral Commission of South Africa.

