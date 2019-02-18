DA's 'ANC has killed the lights' billboard vandalised
The billboard, located in the same spot the controversial 'The ANC is killing us' billboard was put up, was unveiled on Sunday afternoon following almost a week of abrupt Eskom's loadshedding across the country.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance s' (DA) billboard on load shedding has been burnt down a day after it was put up.
The billboard, located in Braamfontein at the same spot as the controversial 'The ANC is killing us' billboard which listed all the deceased in the Marikana massacre, Life Esidimeni Tragedy and pit toilets was put up, was unveiled on Sunday afternoon following almost a week of abrupt load shedding across the country.
The latest billboard had the words 'The ANC has killed the lights affecting 57 million South Africans. Time for us to take their power.'
On Monday morning, DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen tweeted a photo of the vandalised billboard, adding that the DA would waste no time in putting it right back again.
Here'a what it looked like before and after.
The ANC has killed the lights, affecting 57 million South Africans!— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 17, 2019
Time for us to take their power.#VoteDA on 8 May 2019 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/wxu1YTWfFG
Can’t keep the lights burning so burn billboards instead? Obviously the truth hurts, the billboard will be up again shortly to keep reminding our citizens that we don’t have an Eskom problem, we have an ANC problem!💡 pic.twitter.com/32VooN2dBa— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) February 18, 2019
The previous billboard had been vandalised when unidentified men climbed below it and cut up the bottom. This was preceded by public outrage over the listing of names without consent from the affected family members and many found it in bad taste.
The ANC have sent people to rip up the billboard.— X (@XondoZ12) January 17, 2019
When will there be accountability for the deaths of the people whose names you are tearing up @MYANC?
Whether you agree with the DA or not, hundreds are dead, and nobody is in jail for it. #TheANCisKillingSA pic.twitter.com/IWxSPwRGU1
