CPUT nursing students stage protest over Athlone campus security

In November, a nursing student was found dead on campus and students want answers regarding the investigation.

ATHLONE - Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) nursing students are currently holding a peaceful protest at the Athlone campus.

The students are demanding that management addresses safety and security issues.

A group of nursing students are currently at the Athlone campus, waiting for answers from CPUT management with a list of 32 demands.

They have been protesting since last week Monday.

SRC chairperson Thobile Tshefu said since the start of the year, there have been four break-ins at the campus.

He said students are demanding management changes the security company, patrol day and night and install electric fences along the perimeter.

Tshefu said the other demands include that all emergency door alarms be repaired and that charges against 22 students arrested for public violence last week be dropped.

“Our demands to the management were security and safety. Also, last year in November, we had a student that passed away and that was not addressed. We then had an issue of water and sanitation.”

The SRC is scheduled to meet with management on Monday.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)