Court hears long prison term will be harmful to Jason Rohde’s children

The matter resumed in the Western Cape High Court on Monday. Rohde has been found guilty of 2016 killing his wife, Susan, almost three years ago.

FILE: Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde talks to his lawyer in the High Court in Cape Town during his sentencing proceedings. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
FILE: Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde talks to his lawyer in the High Court in Cape Town during his sentencing proceedings. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Three witnesses have been called to testify in sentencing proceedings in the trial of convicted wife killer Jason Rohde.

The matter resumed in the Western Cape High Court on Monday. Rohde has been found guilty of killing his wife, Susan, almost three years ago.

The defence started off proceedings by telling the court that Rohde’s eldest daughter, Kathryn, has opted not to come to court to testify in mitigation of sentence.

Advocate Graham van der Spuy says that the 20-year-old feels too intimidated that her evidence would be broadcast live.

Van Der Spuy then called two of Rohde’s friends and his mother as character witnesses.

Craig Livingstone told the court he has known Rohde since 2015 and says they became close friends after having met at their daughters’ school.

Livingstone has described Rohde as a supportive father who was involved in the day to day lives of his children.

He adds Rohde was fun, kind, caring and supportive as a friend and had a calm demeanour.

Livingstone ended his testimony by telling the court a long prison term would be harmful to Rohde’s three children.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

