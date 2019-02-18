Court hears long prison term will be harmful to Jason Rohde’s children

The matter resumed in the Western Cape High Court on Monday. Rohde has been found guilty of 2016 killing his wife, Susan, almost three years ago.

CAPE TOWN - Three witnesses have been called to testify in sentencing proceedings in the trial of convicted wife killer Jason Rohde.

The matter resumed in the Western Cape High Court on Monday. Rohde has been found guilty of killing his wife, Susan, almost three years ago.

The defence started off proceedings by telling the court that Rohde’s eldest daughter, Kathryn, has opted not to come to court to testify in mitigation of sentence.

#JasonRohde sitting in the dock ahead of proceedings in court 2 at the WC High Court. Several witnesses are expected to be called today to testify in mitigation of sentence. SF pic.twitter.com/EHXGBJbWKv — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 18, 2019

#JasonRohde The witness says he met Rohde in 2015 and they became good friends. Their daughters attended the same school. SF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 18, 2019

Advocate Graham van der Spuy says that the 20-year-old feels too intimidated that her evidence would be broadcast live.

Van Der Spuy then called two of Rohde’s friends and his mother as character witnesses.

Craig Livingstone told the court he has known Rohde since 2015 and says they became close friends after having met at their daughters’ school.

Livingstone has described Rohde as a supportive father who was involved in the day to day lives of his children.

He adds Rohde was fun, kind, caring and supportive as a friend and had a calm demeanour.

Livingstone ended his testimony by telling the court a long prison term would be harmful to Rohde’s three children.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)