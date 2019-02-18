Court hears long prison term will be harmful to Jason Rohde’s children
The matter resumed in the Western Cape High Court on Monday. Rohde has been found guilty of 2016 killing his wife, Susan, almost three years ago.
CAPE TOWN - Three witnesses have been called to testify in sentencing proceedings in the trial of convicted wife killer Jason Rohde.
The matter resumed in the Western Cape High Court on Monday. Rohde has been found guilty of killing his wife, Susan, almost three years ago.
The defence started off proceedings by telling the court that Rohde’s eldest daughter, Kathryn, has opted not to come to court to testify in mitigation of sentence.
#JasonRohde sitting in the dock ahead of proceedings in court 2 at the WC High Court. Several witnesses are expected to be called today to testify in mitigation of sentence. SF pic.twitter.com/EHXGBJbWKv— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 18, 2019
#JasonRohde The witness says he met Rohde in 2015 and they became good friends. Their daughters attended the same school. SF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 18, 2019
Advocate Graham van der Spuy says that the 20-year-old feels too intimidated that her evidence would be broadcast live.
Van Der Spuy then called two of Rohde’s friends and his mother as character witnesses.
Craig Livingstone told the court he has known Rohde since 2015 and says they became close friends after having met at their daughters’ school.
Livingstone has described Rohde as a supportive father who was involved in the day to day lives of his children.
He adds Rohde was fun, kind, caring and supportive as a friend and had a calm demeanour.
Livingstone ended his testimony by telling the court a long prison term would be harmful to Rohde’s three children.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
SAA to be split into three - CEO
-
African Global announces voluntary liquidation after bank closes account
-
DA's 'ANC has killed the lights' billboard vandalised
-
PowerBall results: Friday, 15 February 2019
-
Bushiri yet to respond to Hawks bid to confiscate R20m private jet
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 16 February 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.