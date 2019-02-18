Popular Topics
Cosatu hopes Ramaphosa enlightens them on Eskom unbundling plan

Cosatu's Bheki Ntshalintshali says that unions need more details in order to understand President Cyril Ramaphosa's plan.

Cosatu begins its march against job losses at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg with protest songs and dancing on 13 February 2019. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Cosatu begins its march against job losses at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg with protest songs and dancing on 13 February 2019. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The leadership of Cosatu will come face to face with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday morning to discuss the trade union federation's objections to governments plans to unbundle Eskom.

Labour unions are hoping to get clarity on the impact the split will have on jobs.

During his State of the Nation Address, Ramaphosa announced that the utility would be split into three entities responsible for generation, transmission and distribution.

Last week, Cosatu staged nationwide marches against the move, arguing that it would lead to the privatisation of Eskom and job cuts.

Ramaphosa denied this in his reply to the State of the Nation Address debate last week.

Cosatu's Bheki Ntshalintshali says that unions need more details in order to understand Ramaphosa's plan.

"We are in the dark to understand the purpose and how this is going to help Eskom, how this is going to help South Africa and ensure that the lights stay on. I hope that the president will be able to explain himself in terms of how they've reached this point."

WATCH: How did we get here? The Eskom crisis explained

Timeline

