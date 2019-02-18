Cosatu hopes Ramaphosa enlightens them on Eskom unbundling plan
Cosatu's Bheki Ntshalintshali says that unions need more details in order to understand President Cyril Ramaphosa's plan.
JOHANNESBURG - The leadership of Cosatu will come face to face with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday morning to discuss the trade union federation's objections to governments plans to unbundle Eskom.
Labour unions are hoping to get clarity on the impact the split will have on jobs.
During his State of the Nation Address, Ramaphosa announced that the utility would be split into three entities responsible for generation, transmission and distribution.
Last week, Cosatu staged nationwide marches against the move, arguing that it would lead to the privatisation of Eskom and job cuts.
Ramaphosa denied this in his reply to the State of the Nation Address debate last week.
Cosatu's Bheki Ntshalintshali says that unions need more details in order to understand Ramaphosa's plan.
"We are in the dark to understand the purpose and how this is going to help Eskom, how this is going to help South Africa and ensure that the lights stay on. I hope that the president will be able to explain himself in terms of how they've reached this point."
WATCH: How did we get here? The Eskom crisis explained
Popular in Politics
-
Gauteng ANC to continue talks with govt to scrap e-tolls
-
ANC NEC set to decide on reinstating Mahumapelo as NW ANC chair
-
'The ANC has killed the lights’: DA unveils billboard over load shedding
-
DA the only alternative for SA voters, says Steenhuisen
-
ANC in Gauteng ‘disappointed’ by Ramaphosa’s silence on scrapping e-tolls
-
ANC turns to ordinary members for funding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.