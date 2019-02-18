Correctional Services sets up 'war room' following Bosasa liquidation
The firm confirmed earlier on Monday that its two banking service providers decided to close their accounts by the end of this month, citing reputational risk.
PRETORIA – The Correctional Services Department said it’s set up what it calls a war room to ensure that food services to inmates at prisons across the country aren't disrupted following the voluntary liquidation of African Global Operations, the company formerly known as Bosasa.
Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi recently testified at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry, where he exposed corruption at the company totalling billions of rands spanning nearly two decades.
About 4,500 employees and about 3,000 contractors' jobs are on the line.
Correctional Services, Social Development, Home Affairs and even the Airports Company South Africa have contracts worth billions of rands with African Global Operations each providing different kinds of services.
At the prisons, it’s food which has prompted correctional services to initiate a plan to ensure inmates don’t go hungry.
The company operates youth centres for Social Development, while it manages the Lindela Repatriation Centre for Home Affairs and provides guarding services at some of the country’s airports.
This latest development in the larger state capture story has revealed the price of corruption as several thousand people are expected to lose their jobs.
So far, six former Bosasa employees and prisons officials have appeared in court on corruption charges.
