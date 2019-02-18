CT woman accused of murdering aunt, cousin rearrested

Cape Town police say that Levona Jacobs was tracked down by members of the Hawks.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town woman on trial for the murder of two relatives has been rearrested.

Levona Jacobs had been on the run for months before was caught in Parow on Sunday.

Cape Town police say that Jacobs was tracked down by members of the Hawks.

She's expected to appear in court soon for violating her bail conditions.

Jacobs, who was out on R10,000 bail, failed to arrive at the Western Cape High Court in November last year, where closing arguments in her trial were expected to be heard.

This led to her bail being forfeited. This after she was on the run for more than three months.

The 38-year-old is accused of killing her aunt and cousin and burying them in their backyard in Delft in 2015.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)