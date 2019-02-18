CT woman accused of murdering aunt, cousin rearrested

-
SA rallies behind Caster Semenya ahead of CAS hearingSport
-
Toxic gas hampers rescue operations at Gloria coal mine againLocal
-
No immediate threat of load shedding, says EskomBusiness
-
WCED shocked after 4 boys allegedly sexually assaulted at Winelands schoolLocal
-
CT woman accused of murdering aunt, cousin rearrestedLocal
-
Gauteng ANC to continue talks with govt to scrap e-tollsPolitics
Popular Topics
-
SA rallies behind Caster Semenya ahead of CAS hearingSport
-
Toxic gas hampers rescue operations at Gloria coal mine againLocal
-
No immediate threat of load shedding, says EskomBusiness
-
WCED shocked after 4 boys allegedly sexually assaulted at Winelands schoolLocal
-
CT woman accused of murdering aunt, cousin rearrestedLocal
-
Gauteng ANC to continue talks with govt to scrap e-tollsPolitics
Popular Topics
-
DA the only alternative for SA voters, says SteenhuisenPolitics
-
ANC confident of victory in upcoming elections after delivering ‘real’ WC SopaPolitics
-
SA's unemployment rate unacceptable, says ACDP at elections manifesto launchPolitics
-
'The ANC has killed the lights’: DA unveils billboard over load sheddingPolitics
-
ANC turns to ordinary members for fundingPolitics
-
DA calls on Tito Mboweni to not award any more bailouts to SAABusiness
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] Of spoofs, gaffes and the #MensConferenceOpinion
-
[OPINION] There is a new dawn for SA just outside our fearOpinion
-
[OPINION] Connect the dots from the past to deal with the rot at EskomOpinion
-
[OPINION] Ramaphosa’s plans aren’t enough to adequately tackle violent crimeOpinion
-
[OPINION] The crack in Eskom. How do we get the light back in?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] African miners get mix of red carpet and red cardOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Concerns around rating agency reactions to Mboweni's Eskom plan in budget speechBusiness
-
SA govt seeks to reopen costly renewables deals to help EskomLocal
-
Eskom: Low probability of load shedding for SundayBusiness
-
[WATCH] How did we get here? The Eskom crisis explainedBusiness
-
DA calls on Tito Mboweni to not award any more bailouts to SAABusiness
-
Was Eskom crisis deliberately created to undermine unbundling plans?Business
Popular Topics
-
Winnie Harlow hopes to inspire would-be modelsLifestyle
-
Travis Scott inspires Houston mayor to build theme parkLifestyle
-
Germany claims the crown for record gathering of smurfsLifestyle
-
Victoria Beckham goes 'retro' at London Fashion Week showLifestyle
-
Gauteng artist bags top prize at CT art fairLifestyle
-
India hosts first ‘yoga on a pole’ world championshipsSport
-
Jennifer Lopez says she ‘doesn’t need’ to marry Alex Rodriguez yetLifestyle
-
Winnie Harlow says ‘Sports Illustrated’ opportunity is a ‘dream’Lifestyle
-
Chicago police seek follow-up interview with Jussie SmollettLifestyle
-
Sanchez worried over losing his spark at Man UnitedSport
-
Sports Wrap: Test cricket lives, storm gathering over Fleck, Nedbank Cup magicSport
-
Navratilova backs Semenya ahead of IAAF gender rule hearingSport
-
West Indies batsman Gayle to retire from ODIs after World CupSport
-
Qatar aims to build $20 billion sports sector ahead of World CupSport
-
Robben picks Anfield as his 'worst stadium' ahead of Champions League returnSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Xasa: 'The IAAF is being sexist towards Caster Semenya'Sport
-
[WATCH] Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final SopaPolitics
-
[WATCH] Love is in the air: Couples wed on Robben IslandLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Lesufi disappointed in bail for Valhalla teacher accused of sex assaultLocal
-
[WATCH] Caught On Camera: Giant meth lab explosionWorld
-
[WATCH] Nolene Conrad on her IAAF gold label status, beating asthmaSport
-
[WATCH] #Valhalla: Centurion teacher accused of sex abuse applies for bailLocal
-
[WATCH] Cosatu warns of 'a future of joblessness'Business
-
[WATCH] Lip syncing: Inside vaginal rejuvenation in SALifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumphLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Unbundling Eskom a step in the right direction?Business
-
[LISTEN] #LoadShedding woes: Eskom explains what's behind the power blackoutsLocal
-
[LISTEN] Maimane: 'ANC’s BEE policy produced the Guptas'Politics
-
[LISTEN] Khoisan heritage still marginalised, says expertLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'Turn your phone off and spend time with your kids'Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa’s 1st Netflix original seriesLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Condom use declining among SA youthLocal
[CARTOON] No Love Lost
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
- Mon
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
CT woman accused of murdering aunt, cousin rearrested
Cape Town police say that Levona Jacobs was tracked down by members of the Hawks.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town woman on trial for the murder of two relatives has been rearrested.
Levona Jacobs had been on the run for months before was caught in Parow on Sunday.
Cape Town police say that Jacobs was tracked down by members of the Hawks.
She's expected to appear in court soon for violating her bail conditions.
Jacobs, who was out on R10,000 bail, failed to arrive at the Western Cape High Court in November last year, where closing arguments in her trial were expected to be heard.
This led to her bail being forfeited. This after she was on the run for more than three months.
The 38-year-old is accused of killing her aunt and cousin and burying them in their backyard in Delft in 2015.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Concerns around rating agency reactions to Mboweni's Eskom plan in budget speechone hour ago
-
PowerBall results: Friday, 15 February 20192 days ago
-
SA govt seeks to reopen costly renewables deals to help Eskom11 hours ago
-
Family survives attack by robbers after being followed from OR Tambo Airport17 hours ago
-
Was Eskom crisis deliberately created to undermine unbundling plans?one day ago
-
Gauteng ANC to continue talks with govt to scrap e-tollsone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.