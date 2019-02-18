Popular Topics
WC police arrest man possibly linked to spate of unsolved murders

Earlier this month police made a breakthrough in the 2017 murder of a teacher in Da Gamaskop.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
24 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a man who is possibly linked to a spate of unsolved murders in the Southern Cape.

Earlier this month, police made a breakthrough in the 2017 murder of a teacher in Da Gamaskop.

This investigation has also lifted the lid on several other murders committed in the province, which police believe the suspect could possibly be tied to.

The murder of the Southern Cape teacher at her home in Da Gamaskop in December 2017 shed light on other previously unsolved crimes.

At the time, there was no evidence to help detectives. But officials have now made a breakthrough thanks to further DNA analyses.

The man could be linked to at least four other killings committed in Wolseley, De Doorns, Swellendam and Worcester which up until now had left detectives empty-handed.

They are now following up on the fresh evidence. The man will appear in court soon.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

