WC police arrest man possibly linked to spate of unsolved murders

-
WC Transport MEC wants technology, rapid response to deal with N2 attacksLocal
-
Officials working to place more than 2,000 learners in schools, says SchäferLocal
-
WC police arrest man possibly linked to spate of unsolved murdersLocal
-
Bushiri yet to respond to Hawks bid to confiscate R20m private jetLocal
-
SA rallies behind Caster Semenya ahead of CAS hearingSport
-
Toxic gas hampers rescue operations at Gloria coal mine againLocal
Popular Topics
-
WC Transport MEC wants technology, rapid response to deal with N2 attacksLocal
-
Officials working to place more than 2,000 learners in schools, says SchäferLocal
-
WC police arrest man possibly linked to spate of unsolved murdersLocal
-
Bushiri yet to respond to Hawks bid to confiscate R20m private jetLocal
-
SA rallies behind Caster Semenya ahead of CAS hearingSport
-
Toxic gas hampers rescue operations at Gloria coal mine againLocal
Popular Topics
-
Gauteng ANC to continue talks with govt to scrap e-tollsPolitics
-
DA the only alternative for SA voters, says SteenhuisenPolitics
-
ANC confident of victory in upcoming elections after delivering ‘real’ WC SopaPolitics
-
SA's unemployment rate unacceptable, says ACDP at elections manifesto launchPolitics
-
'The ANC has killed the lights’: DA unveils billboard over load sheddingPolitics
-
ANC turns to ordinary members for fundingPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] Of spoofs, gaffes and the #MensConferenceOpinion
-
[OPINION] There is a new dawn for SA just outside our fearOpinion
-
[OPINION] Connect the dots from the past to deal with the rot at EskomOpinion
-
[OPINION] Ramaphosa’s plans aren’t enough to adequately tackle violent crimeOpinion
-
[OPINION] The crack in Eskom. How do we get the light back in?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] African miners get mix of red carpet and red cardOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Concerns around rating agency reactions to Mboweni's Eskom plan in budget speechBusiness
-
SA govt seeks to reopen costly renewables deals to help EskomLocal
-
Eskom: Low probability of load shedding for SundayBusiness
-
[WATCH] How did we get here? The Eskom crisis explainedBusiness
-
DA calls on Tito Mboweni to not award any more bailouts to SAABusiness
-
Was Eskom crisis deliberately created to undermine unbundling plans?Business
Popular Topics
-
Winnie Harlow hopes to inspire would-be modelsLifestyle
-
Travis Scott inspires Houston mayor to build theme parkLifestyle
-
Germany claims the crown for record gathering of smurfsLifestyle
-
Victoria Beckham goes 'retro' at London Fashion Week showLifestyle
-
Gauteng artist bags top prize at CT art fairLifestyle
-
India hosts first ‘yoga on a pole’ world championshipsSport
-
Jennifer Lopez says she ‘doesn’t need’ to marry Alex Rodriguez yetLifestyle
-
Winnie Harlow says ‘Sports Illustrated’ opportunity is a ‘dream’Lifestyle
-
Chicago police seek follow-up interview with Jussie SmollettLifestyle
-
Sanchez worried over losing his spark at Man UnitedSport
-
Sports Wrap: Test cricket lives, storm gathering over Fleck, Nedbank Cup magicSport
-
Navratilova backs Semenya ahead of IAAF gender rule hearingSport
-
West Indies batsman Gayle to retire from ODIs after World CupSport
-
Qatar aims to build $20 billion sports sector ahead of World CupSport
-
Robben picks Anfield as his 'worst stadium' ahead of Champions League returnSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Xasa: 'The IAAF is being sexist towards Caster Semenya'Sport
-
[WATCH] Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final SopaPolitics
-
[WATCH] Love is in the air: Couples wed on Robben IslandLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Lesufi disappointed in bail for Valhalla teacher accused of sex assaultLocal
-
[WATCH] Caught On Camera: Giant meth lab explosionWorld
-
[WATCH] Nolene Conrad on her IAAF gold label status, beating asthmaSport
-
[WATCH] #Valhalla: Centurion teacher accused of sex abuse applies for bailLocal
-
[WATCH] Cosatu warns of 'a future of joblessness'Business
-
[WATCH] Lip syncing: Inside vaginal rejuvenation in SALifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumphLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Unbundling Eskom a step in the right direction?Business
-
[LISTEN] #LoadShedding woes: Eskom explains what's behind the power blackoutsLocal
-
[LISTEN] Maimane: 'ANC’s BEE policy produced the Guptas'Politics
-
[LISTEN] Khoisan heritage still marginalised, says expertLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'Turn your phone off and spend time with your kids'Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa’s 1st Netflix original seriesLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Condom use declining among SA youthLocal
[CARTOON] No Love Lost
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
- Mon
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
WC police arrest man possibly linked to spate of unsolved murders
Earlier this month police made a breakthrough in the 2017 murder of a teacher in Da Gamaskop.
CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a man who is possibly linked to a spate of unsolved murders in the Southern Cape.
Earlier this month, police made a breakthrough in the 2017 murder of a teacher in Da Gamaskop.
This investigation has also lifted the lid on several other murders committed in the province, which police believe the suspect could possibly be tied to.
The murder of the Southern Cape teacher at her home in Da Gamaskop in December 2017 shed light on other previously unsolved crimes.
At the time, there was no evidence to help detectives. But officials have now made a breakthrough thanks to further DNA analyses.
The man could be linked to at least four other killings committed in Wolseley, De Doorns, Swellendam and Worcester which up until now had left detectives empty-handed.
They are now following up on the fresh evidence. The man will appear in court soon.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Concerns around rating agency reactions to Mboweni's Eskom plan in budget speech2 hours ago
-
PowerBall results: Friday, 15 February 20192 days ago
-
Family survives attack by robbers after being followed from OR Tambo Airport18 hours ago
-
SA govt seeks to reopen costly renewables deals to help Eskom11 hours ago
-
No immediate threat of load shedding, says Eskomone hour ago
-
Was Eskom crisis deliberately created to undermine unbundling plans?one day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.