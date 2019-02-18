Bushiri yet to respond to Hawks bid to confiscate R20m private jet
Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri is yet to respond to the attachment of his multi-million rand private jet by the Asset Forfeiture Unit.
JOHANNESBURG - Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri is yet to respond to the attachment of his multi-million rand private jet by the Asset Forfeiture Unit.
The Hawks applied to have the R20 million aircraft confiscated as part of its investigation into the controversial pastor and his wife Mary.
Earlier this month, the leaders of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church were charged with fraud and money laundering.
They've been released on bail of R100,000 each.
According to an affidavit by a detective linked to the Hawks, Bushiri claimed to have secured a loan of $1.25 million from Joint Aviation Resources in October 2015.
* The man behind the pulpit: Who is Shepherd Bushiri?
He says that according to the evidence in his possession, the funding for the jet came from unlawful activities.
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi: "It involves the case that we've been working on. We did say that it involves issues that we are looking at in terms of money laundering, fraud and corruption, so the jet is part of the belief that is the cause of all these problems."
The jet is now being held at Lanseria Airport.
Bushiri has until Friday to oppose the attachment of his jet. If he fails to do so, it will likely be absorbed by the state until his case is finalised.
Popular in Local
-
Concerns around rating agency reactions to Mboweni's Eskom plan in budget speech
-
PowerBall results: Friday, 15 February 2019
-
SA govt seeks to reopen costly renewables deals to help Eskom
-
Family survives attack by robbers after being followed from OR Tambo Airport
-
Was Eskom crisis deliberately created to undermine unbundling plans?
-
Gauteng ANC to continue talks with govt to scrap e-tolls
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.