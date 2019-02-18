Bushiri yet to respond to Hawks bid to confiscate R20m private jet

JOHANNESBURG - Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri is yet to respond to the attachment of his multi-million rand private jet by the Asset Forfeiture Unit.

The Hawks applied to have the R20 million aircraft confiscated as part of its investigation into the controversial pastor and his wife Mary.

Earlier this month, the leaders of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church were charged with fraud and money laundering.

They've been released on bail of R100,000 each.

According to an affidavit by a detective linked to the Hawks, Bushiri claimed to have secured a loan of $1.25 million from Joint Aviation Resources in October 2015.

He says that according to the evidence in his possession, the funding for the jet came from unlawful activities.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi: "It involves the case that we've been working on. We did say that it involves issues that we are looking at in terms of money laundering, fraud and corruption, so the jet is part of the belief that is the cause of all these problems."

The jet is now being held at Lanseria Airport.

Bushiri has until Friday to oppose the attachment of his jet. If he fails to do so, it will likely be absorbed by the state until his case is finalised.