Buffel the seal to test the waters soon after moulting in CT

The seal, dubbed Buffel, has completed his moulting on Fish Hoek beach where he's been for the past couple of weeks.

Buffel the seal. Picture: Supplied.
Buffel the seal. Picture: Supplied.
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A southern elephant seal who's made Cape Town his temporary home could soon be leaving.

This species is usually found along the sub-Antarctic coast.

The seal, dubbed Buffel, has completed his moulting on Fish Hoek beach where he's been for the past couple of weeks.

Mduduzi Seakamela, a mammal scientist from the Department of Environmental Affairs, said Buffel is skinny now because he was living off stored fats while shedding skin.

Seakamela says Buffel will soon move into the ocean to feed: “His new hair is growing. As soon as he is heavy, his full layer of hair will grow, so it’s a very slow process. It will have to be an extra week or two before he starts testing the waters.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

