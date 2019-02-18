Bodies of 28 gold miners retrieved from flooded Zim mine

Teams have been working round the clock, trying to drain water from the mines which flooded last Tuesday.

HARARE - The bodies of 28 gold miners have been retrieved from a flooded mine in central Zimbabwe, where rescue operations continued throughout the weekend.

Mining firm Riozim has lent machinery to help with the rescue and retrieval efforts.

On Saturday, eight men were hauled up to the surface alive from the flooded tunnels and shafts at Cricket Mine.

But joy soon turned to sadness and the bodies of 28 other miners have now been retrieved, according to state radio.

Deputy mining minister Polite Kambamura has told the ZBC that a stronger pump will be brought in to clear the remaining water.

At least four other miners are believed to have been deep inside the mine when the flood happened last week, but there are fears the death toll could be much higher.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)