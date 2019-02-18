-
Board advises parents to monitor language over concerns with 'Peppa Pig' accent
A number of South African parents say that their children often mimic the characters in the show, even during general social interactions.
JOHANNESBURG - The Pan South African Language Board says that parents should be concerned if children often speak in the adopted British accent from the popular animated TV series Peppa Pig.
The British animated series is a globally popular show with a fan base of mainly children aged between 4 and 6.
A number of South African parents say that their children often mimic the characters in the show, even during general social interactions.
The board says that parents are advised to play a role that defines what language or accent children use.
Spokesperson Sibusiso Nkosi: "There is the perception that people have that if you have a better accent than the traditional African accent, that it is a sign of intelligence. That is not an indication of it. You can continue speaking in your African accent."
