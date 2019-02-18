Benni McCarthy urges his team to be more ruthless

Benni McCarthy hailed his side after 3-0 win over Highlands Park in the Nedbank Cup on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC coach Benni McCarthy has urged his side to be more ruthless and be more clinical when they creating chances in the box.

"We can't allow teams to have more chances against us, we need to be more ruthless and more fearless when we have the ball - we need to be on top of our game at all times."

The citizen is fourth in the table with seven points behind leaders Bidvest Wits with a game in hand.

McCarthy also gave an update on Thabo Nodada and Roland Putsche after the pair slump in the Nedbank Cup clash against Highlands Park on Friday.

"Thabo is limping and a little bit bruised but he should be okay for the next match, the boy is a fighter. Putsche pushed himself hard in the last few weeks, today we made a tactical change - his injury doesn't look good but we will have to wait and hear from our doctor."

The city's next match will be against Maritzburg United at Athlone Stadium on Sunday.