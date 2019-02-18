ANC requests Zukile Luyenge be removed as MP following his resignation

Zukile Luyenge resigned as an ANC MP to join Mzwanele Manyi’s new party, the African Transformation Movement.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has asked National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to remove the South African National Civic Organisation’s Eastern Cape leader Dr Zukile Luyenge as a Member of Parliament (MP).

Luyenge resigned as an ANC MP to join Mzwanele Manyi’s new party, the African Transformation Movement.

The ANC in Parliament said it’s not concerned or expecting any more resignations and defections as the party heads to the elections in May.

Luyenge’s resignation comes as the party finalised its list of MPs from national and the provinces to be sent to Parliament after the elections.

ANC parliamentary spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said: “We don’t think that it is going to be a norm in the next coming weeks, but this was a peculiar case.”

Mhlauli said Luyenge’s resignation has more to do with his own political survival.

She said the ANC is currently processing his replacement and will make an announcement at an appropriate time.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)