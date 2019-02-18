ANC NEC set to decide on reinstating Mahumapelo as NW ANC chair
Eyewitness News understands that there have been opposing views in the NEC on what the party’s approach should be.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s special NEC is expected to decide on Supra Mahumapelo’s fate on Monday morning as its meeting enters its second day.
Eyewitness News understands that there have been opposing views in the NEC on what the party’s approach should be.
Last week, the North Gauteng High Court ruled that Supra Mahumapelo should immediately be reinstated as the chairperson of ANC in the North West.
This came after another ruling which found the ANC NEC’s decision to disband the North West provincial executive committee was unlawful and set it aside.
Eyewitness News understands that’s there was an overwhelming push in the NEC on Sunday for Supra Mahumapelo not to be reinstated, with the argument that the ANC is appealing the decision which automatically suspends the ruling.
Two NEC members have told EWN that the highest decision-making structure between conferences will take the final decision this morning on whether to allow Mahumapelo back at the helm in the North West or continue fighting him.
Meanwhile, EWN also underhands that the NEC has now completed its list to Parliament.
It is understood that several members of the NEC, including Minister Derek Hanekom, pushed for those implicated in state capture allegations to be removed from the list.
The NEC members have told EWN that a decision was taken that those facing allegations will be engaged by the party and given space to clear their names.
Timeline
-
ANC confident of victory in upcoming elections after delivering ‘real’ WC Sopa
-
UDM promises to make service delivery a main priority if it wins elections
-
DA to unveil Eskom billboard over ANC’s ‘failure’ to keep the lights on
-
NUM members unhappy with Eskom unbundling decision, threaten ANC poll support
Popular in Politics
-
Gauteng ANC to continue talks with govt to scrap e-tolls
-
DA the only alternative for SA voters, says Steenhuisen
-
'The ANC has killed the lights’: DA unveils billboard over load shedding
-
ANC turns to ordinary members for funding
-
ANC in Gauteng ‘disappointed’ by Ramaphosa’s silence on scrapping e-tolls
-
ANC confident of victory in upcoming elections after delivering ‘real’ WC Sopa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.