ANC NEC set to decide on reinstating Mahumapelo as NW ANC chair

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s special NEC is expected to decide on Supra Mahumapelo’s fate on Monday morning as its meeting enters its second day.

Eyewitness News understands that there have been opposing views in the NEC on what the party’s approach should be.

Last week, the North Gauteng High Court ruled that Supra Mahumapelo should immediately be reinstated as the chairperson of ANC in the North West.

This came after another ruling which found the ANC NEC’s decision to disband the North West provincial executive committee was unlawful and set it aside.

Eyewitness News understands that’s there was an overwhelming push in the NEC on Sunday for Supra Mahumapelo not to be reinstated, with the argument that the ANC is appealing the decision which automatically suspends the ruling.

Two NEC members have told EWN that the highest decision-making structure between conferences will take the final decision this morning on whether to allow Mahumapelo back at the helm in the North West or continue fighting him.

Meanwhile, EWN also underhands that the NEC has now completed its list to Parliament.

It is understood that several members of the NEC, including Minister Derek Hanekom, pushed for those implicated in state capture allegations to be removed from the list.

The NEC members have told EWN that a decision was taken that those facing allegations will be engaged by the party and given space to clear their names.