Akani Simbine: ‘Caster has the support of every SA athlete’
Akani Simbine says every athlete in South Africa has given Semenya their support in her battle against athletics world governing body.
JOHANNESBURG - South African track and field star Akani Simbine says every athlete in the country has rallied behind 800m champion Caster Semenya in her ongoing case against the IAAF.
Semenya is currently on a week-long Court of Arbitration for Sport case against the IAAF’s proposed gender regulations that seek to reduce the testosterone levels in women athletes who have high levels of testosterone.
Simbine was speaking at the Laureus Sports Awards in Monaco on Monday evening where various sportsmen, women and teams will be recognised for their performances over the past year.
“Caster is really strong and she’s going into this fight with a strong mind and the belief that she’s going to get through this. She has a positive support system and every South African athlete has rallied behind and given her all the support she needs to get through this.”
“I’ve also seen other social media posts from other athletes from different sporting codes in and outside of the country rallying support for her, which is a fantastic thing.”
Earlier on Monday, the IAAF released a statement revealing the expert witnesses that will testify on their behalf while Semenya’s legal team also hit back at the statement, saying the information in the case is strictly confidential and the IAAF should never have divulged such information.
