African Global announces voluntary liquidation after bank closes account

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
Go

African Global announces voluntary liquidation after bank closes account

In a statement, African Global Operations, which was formerly known as Bosasa, has confirmed that it has been informed by banks that all its accounts will be closed before the end of the month.

A screengrab from African Global's website.
A screengrab from African Global's website.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Bosasa has confirmed that it has filed for voluntary liquidation amid corruption allegations.

Banks that do business with the company now known as African Global Operations have sent notifications to the board of directors informing them that they will cut ties with the organisation.

Bosasa has been identified as one of the main players in state capture following testimony by former executives at the Zondo commission.

In a statement, Bosasa has confirmed that it has been informed by banks that all its accounts will be closed before the end of the month.

This comes after the company suffered extensive reputational damage in the past few months following revelations of corruption at the Zondo commission.

The board of directors also takes a swipe at journalists, blaming negative media reports for the reputational damage it suffered.

Bosasa claims that the decision of the banks to cut ties with the company is not based on its liquidity status, financial stability, operational performance or growth forecasts.

It says that it won't be able to trade without a bank account or pay creditors.

Over 4,500 employees will be affected by the liquidation.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA