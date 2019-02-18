21 Savage ready to fight deportation
The 26-year-old rapper says he plans to fight his deportation from the United States even if it means he sits in jail for the next decade.
LONDON - 21 Savage says he will fight his possible deportation, even if it means he sits in jail for the next decade.
The Can't Leave Without It rapper admits it was his worst nightmare when he was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) earlier this month, who have accused the British national of staying in the United States unlawfully.
Speaking about his detainment, he said: "It's like my worst nightmare. That's why it's always been trying to get corrected. Even if you got money, it ain't easy. It ain't no favouritism, and I respect it, I honestly respect it. It would be kind of messed up if they treated rich immigrants better than poor immigrants, I think."
Asked if it was a draining experience, he admitted: "It really wasn't jail, it was the possibility of me not being able to live in this country no more that I've been living in my whole life. All that just going through your head, like, 'Damn, I love my house, I ain't gonna be able to go in my house no more? I ain't gonna be able to go to my favourite restaurant that I been going to for 20 years straight?' That's the most important thing. If you tell me, 'I'll give you 20 million to go stay somewhere you ain't never stayed,' I'd rather be broke. I'll sit in jail to fight to live where I've been living my whole life."
He added to the New York Times newspaper: "It was what was at stake. It's like, I got three kids, my mama, everything that I know is here in Atlanta. I'm not leaving Atlanta without a fight. We gon' fight all the way till the last day even if that mean I sit in jail for 10 years."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Board advises parents to monitor language over concerns with 'Peppa Pig' accent
-
Kenny G: Kim Kardashian West was shocked
-
Fiascos and fumbles - Oscar organisers stumble to restore glory
-
Harry, Meghan 'are thinking of sending their child to an American school'
-
Celine Dion slams critics of her weight
-
Michael B. Jordan 'needed therapy' after starring in ‘Black Panther’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.