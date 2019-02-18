-
11th hour postponment of elections costs Nigeria over $1bn
Analysts say this does not include the reputational damage that been done to Africa’s most populous state.
PRETORIA - The eleventh-hour Postponement of Nigeria’s elections will cost the country at least a $1 billion
Analysts say this does not include the reputational damage that been done to Africa’s most populous state.
Economists are crunching the numbers after Nigeria’s last-minute election delay last Saturday.
Businesses and schools closed as the country went into election mode.
Millions were spent on preparing to feed voters and officials at polling stations.
The biggest cost perhaps was to transporting vast numbers of the 84-million registered voters across the country and from abroad to cast their ballots.
The expectation is that many won’t be able to extend their stay so that there will be a lower turnout when the election takes place as scheduled on Saturday.
