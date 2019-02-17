UDM calls for prioritisation of safety and security

Addressing hundreds of supporters at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said investment in defence forces needs to be made to ensure safety.

JOHANNESBURG - The United Democratic Movement (UDM) says safety and security in South Africa need more priority.

Party leader Bantu Holomisa launched the party’s manifesto in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday.

“Another area in which we’ll invest in is the training of the personnel of the bodies responsible for our security and safety in this country; that’s the police intelligence and the military. Their state of readiness must always be guaranteed, so that they can execute their mandate.”

A report by Stats South Africa 2017 revealed more than 20,000 people were without jobs in the municipality.

The party has vowed to upskill workers and improve service delivery in the region.