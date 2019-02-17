UDM calls for prioritisation of safety and security
Addressing hundreds of supporters at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said investment in defence forces needs to be made to ensure safety.
JOHANNESBURG - The United Democratic Movement (UDM) says safety and security in South Africa need more priority.
Party leader Bantu Holomisa launched the party’s manifesto in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday.
Addressing hundreds of supporters at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Holomisa said investment in defence forces needs to be made to ensure safety.
“Another area in which we’ll invest in is the training of the personnel of the bodies responsible for our security and safety in this country; that’s the police intelligence and the military. Their state of readiness must always be guaranteed, so that they can execute their mandate.”
A report by Stats South Africa 2017 revealed more than 20,000 people were without jobs in the municipality.
The party has vowed to upskill workers and improve service delivery in the region.
Great atmosphere at #IsaacWolfsonStadium as #UDM members are waiting for President @BantuHolomisa to deliver the #UDMManifestoLaunch speech ahead of the #UDMRoadTo2019 #Elections2019— UDM NMB (@UDM_NMB) February 16, 2019
We are READY!
We are #UDM. ❤️💛💚 pic.twitter.com/wGqk5PdnoC
Deputy President @N_Kwankwa addresses the media about the business of the day. #UDMRoadTo2019 #UDMManifestoLaunch pic.twitter.com/RcdDjkJhxo— UDM (@UDmRevolution) February 16, 2019
Popular in Politics
-
ANC in Gauteng ‘disappointed’ by Ramaphosa’s silence on scrapping e-tolls
-
Good party supporters say ANC, DA have been given enough chances
-
DA accuses ANC of allowing corruption, mismanagement to hollow out Eskom
-
ANC: ‘We’ve learnt from mistake of not consulting alliance partners on Eskom’
-
It’s time for a new political order – De Lille
-
DA to unveil Eskom billboard over ANC’s ‘failure’ to keep the lights on
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.