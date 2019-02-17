Travis Scott inspires Houston mayor to build theme park
Travis Scott has inspired the mayor of Houston to construct a new theme park in the city.
LONDON - Travis Scott has inspired the mayor of Houston to construct a new theme park in the city, after naming his 'Astroworld' album after a now-closed attraction.
The 26-year-old rapper named his recently released third studio album Astroworld in memory of an old theme park - named Six Flags AstroWorld - in his home city of Houston, Texas, which closed down in 2005.
But after performing in Houston as part of his Astroworld Tour - which sees him take to the stage alongside an ambitious set up including a rollercoaster and a ferris wheel - earlier this week, the city's mayor Sylvester Turner has announced they will be rebuilding the amusement park thanks to Scott.
Speaking whilst on stage with the Sicko Mode hitmaker at the Toyota Center where he presented Scott with a key to the city of Houston, Turner said: "Because of him, we want to bring another amusement park back to Houston."
The mayor then doubled down on his comments when he gave a statement to ABC13 the following day.
His message read: "It is a priority of my administration to always promote Houston as a world class city. To that end, I am proposing to create a one of a kind permanent amusement park in the City of Houston. This venue would serve as an entertainment destination for local families and attract interest from a global audience. I first discussed the idea a few years ago and it recently gained momentum through my conversations with Grammy-nominated performer Travis Scott, whose album and concert tour pay homage to Astroworld, Houston's former theme park.
The City is currently in discussions with architects and developers and we hope to partner with investors who have an interest in making this vision a reality. Houston is a great city that offers many wonderful seasonal events and attractions. A permanent amusement park would create year-round opportunities."
Before releasing his album, Scott - who has 12-month-old daughter Stormi with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner - said he wished the theme park would return to Houston.
He said: "That's what it's going to sound like, like taking an amusement park away from kids. We want it back. We want the building back. That's why I'm doing it. It took the fun out of the city."
