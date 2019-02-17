Tip-off leads cops to R60k drug stash in CT
A 58-year-old man was arrested at a house where an assortment of drugs, including tik and mandrax, was hidden
CAPE TOWN - An anonymous tip-off has led police to a R60,000 drug bust in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.
A 58-year-old man was arrested at a house where an assortment of drugs, including tik and mandrax, was hidden
The illegal substances were sized and confiscated by the Mitchells Plain crime prevention unit.
The suspect is expected appear in a Mitchells Plain court on Monday for possession of drugs.
The police’s FC Van Wyk says: “The estimated street value of all these drugs is R60,000. The South African Police Service has the responsibility to continuously follow up on information, receive and act on these tip-offs. Hence, the community remains an integral part of being the ears and eyes of police.”
#sapsWC Mitchell’s Plain Crime Prevention Unit arrested 58yr-old man in North West Street, Rocklands after receiving anonymous tip off that large quantity of drugs estimated street value of about R60 000 stored @ the house. #DrugsOffTheStreets TMhttps://t.co/DAKMh76grE pic.twitter.com/C8X56JsRdG— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) February 16, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
