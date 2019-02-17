Tip-off leads cops to R60k drug stash in CT

A 58-year-old man was arrested at a house where an assortment of drugs, including tik and mandrax, was hidden

CAPE TOWN - An anonymous tip-off has led police to a R60,000 drug bust in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.

The illegal substances were sized and confiscated by the Mitchells Plain crime prevention unit.

The suspect is expected appear in a Mitchells Plain court on Monday for possession of drugs.

The police’s FC Van Wyk says: “The estimated street value of all these drugs is R60,000. The South African Police Service has the responsibility to continuously follow up on information, receive and act on these tip-offs. Hence, the community remains an integral part of being the ears and eyes of police.”

#sapsWC Mitchell’s Plain Crime Prevention Unit arrested 58yr-old man in North West Street, Rocklands after receiving anonymous tip off that large quantity of drugs estimated street value of about R60 000 stored @ the house. #DrugsOffTheStreets TMhttps://t.co/DAKMh76grE pic.twitter.com/C8X56JsRdG — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) February 16, 2019

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)