Surfer seriously injured in Australia shark attack

-
Bernie Sanders records video announcing 2020 presidential campaignWorld
-
Surfer seriously injured in Australia shark attackWorld
-
Japan PM nominated Trump for Nobel after US request - reportWorld
-
Bangladesh slum fire kills at least eightWorld
-
Asset Forfeiture Unit attaches private jet of Shepherd BushiriLocal
-
ANC turns to ordinary members for fundingPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Asset Forfeiture Unit attaches private jet of Shepherd BushiriLocal
-
ANC turns to ordinary members for fundingPolitics
-
Eskom: Low probability of load shedding for SundayBusiness
-
City of CT officials close Manenberg pool after attack on lifeguardsLocal
-
[WATCH] How did we get here? The Eskom crisis explainedBusiness
-
Four arrested at Kruger National Park for alleged poaching to appear in courtLocal
Popular Topics
-
DA calls on Tito Mboweni to not award any more bailouts to SAABusiness
-
Patricia de Lille to SA people: Lend me your votesPolitics
-
UDM calls for prioritisation of safety and securityPolitics
-
DA accuses ANC of allowing corruption, mismanagement to hollow out EskomPolitics
-
ANC in Gauteng ‘disappointed’ by Ramaphosa’s silence on scrapping e-tollsPolitics
-
UDM promises to make service delivery a main priority if it wins electionsPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] There is a new dawn for SA just outside our fearOpinion
-
[OPINION] Connect the dots from the past to deal with the rot at EskomOpinion
-
[OPINION] Ramaphosa’s plans aren’t enough to adequately tackle violent crimeOpinion
-
[OPINION] The crack in Eskom. How do we get the light back in?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] African miners get mix of red carpet and red cardOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why South Africa’s latest plan for Eskom could workOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] How did we get here? The Eskom crisis explainedBusiness
-
DA calls on Tito Mboweni to not award any more bailouts to SAABusiness
-
Was Eskom crisis deliberately created to undermine unbundling plans?Business
-
Rescuers to resume search for people trapped at Gloria mineBusiness
-
ANC in Gauteng ‘disappointed’ by Ramaphosa’s silence on scrapping e-tollsPolitics
-
Mboweni set to deliver SA's ‘most difficult budget’Business
Popular Topics
-
Jennifer Lopez says she ‘doesn’t need’ to marry Alex Rodriguez yetLifestyle
-
Winnie Harlow says ‘Sports Illustrated’ opportunity is a ‘dream’Lifestyle
-
Chicago police seek follow-up interview with Jussie SmollettLifestyle
-
NY museum says ancient coffin was looted, will go back to EgyptLifestyle
-
Swiss actor Bruno Ganz, who played Hitler, dies at 77Lifestyle
-
Chinese, Israeli movies tipped for Berlin filmfest goldLifestyle
-
Liam Hemsworth: ‘It felt like the right time to get married’Lifestyle
-
Plane carrying Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox forced to make emergency landingLifestyle
-
[UPDATE] Suspects in alleged attack on Jussie Smollett releasedLifestyle
-
India hosts first ‘yoga on a pole’ world championshipsSport
-
Nelly Korda keeps it in the family to win LPGA Australian OpenSport
-
Saints confident Wales’ Dan Biggar will be fit for EnglandSport
-
Sri Lanka sensation Kusal Perera hailed for Test-winning heroicsSport
-
Man City end Newport's Cup dream to reach quarterfinalsSport
-
Sarri state of affairs: Chelsea face crunch United clashSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Xasa: 'The IAAF is being sexist towards Caster Semenya'Sport
-
[WATCH] Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final SopaPolitics
-
[WATCH] Love is in the air: Couples wed on Robben IslandLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Lesufi disappointed in bail for Valhalla teacher accused of sex assaultLocal
-
[WATCH] Caught On Camera: Giant meth lab explosionWorld
-
[WATCH] Nolene Conrad on her IAAF gold label status, beating asthmaSport
-
[WATCH] #Valhalla: Centurion teacher accused of sex abuse applies for bailLocal
-
[WATCH] Cosatu warns of 'a future of joblessness'Business
-
[WATCH] Lip syncing: Inside vaginal rejuvenation in SALifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumphLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Unbundling Eskom a step in the right direction?Business
-
[LISTEN] #LoadShedding woes: Eskom explains what's behind the power blackoutsLocal
-
[LISTEN] Maimane: 'ANC’s BEE policy produced the Guptas'Politics
-
[LISTEN] Khoisan heritage still marginalised, says expertLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'Turn your phone off and spend time with your kids'Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa’s 1st Netflix original seriesLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Condom use declining among SA youthLocal
[CARTOON] No Love Lost
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 18°C
Surfer seriously injured in Australia shark attack
The 41-year-old man was out catching waves shortly after dawn at Belongil Beach when police said he was ‘bitten on the leg by a shark’.
SYDNEY - A 41-year-old surfer was airlifted to a hospital on Sunday after being bitten in a suspected shark attack on Australia’s famed Byron Bay.
The man was out catching waves shortly after dawn at Belongil Beach when police said he was “bitten on the leg by a shark”.
Images taken shortly after appeared to show a chunk bitten out of the tail of the man’s surfboard.
“I was freaking. When I heard the screams, he was making in the water and then I saw a chunk of his board floating off, that’s when I realised it was pretty bad,” a fellow surfer told national broadcaster ABC.
The victim managed to float back to shore on his board and signalled to other beachgoers for help.
“He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital,” police said.
He is said to be in a serious but stable condition.
Byron Bay is popular with surfers and tourists alike.
Despite tens of millions of trips to the beach taken in Australia every year, shark attacks are rare.
There were 27 shark attacks in Australian waters last year, according to data compiled by Sydney’s Taronga Zoo, including one fatal incident.
Popular in World
-
Japan PM nominated Trump for Nobel after US request - reportone hour ago
-
US battle commander: Isil ‘caliphate’ on brink of defeat in Syria4 hours ago
-
Crowds flock to Argentine village to pay tribute to footballer Sala4 hours ago
-
Bernie Sanders records video announcing 2020 presidential campaign46 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh slum fire kills at least eightone hour ago
-
Pilot had 'emotional breakdown' before deadly crash, Nepal probe panel says20 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.