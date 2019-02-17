Sudan police fire tear gas at Khartoum rally
Scores of protesters took to the streets in Khartoum's northern suburb of Bahari chanting anti-government slogans, but they were quickly confronted by riot police.
KHARTOUM - Sudanese police fired tear gas on Sunday at an anti-government rally in the capital, witnesses said, as protesters pressed on with their campaign against the rule of President Omar al-Bashir.
"We will not give up. We will continue protesting," said Afra, a female protester who gave only her first name for security reasons.
"When we keep on demonstrating, more and more people will join us."
Witnesses said small demonstrations also took place in other districts of the capital, and that police arrested several protesters.
Deadly clashes during protests have rocked the east African country since December 19 after a government decision to triple the price of bread.
The protests quickly escalated into nationwide rallies against Bashir's iron-fisted rule, with protesters calling for him to resign after three decades in power.
Officials say 31 people have died in protest-related violence so far, while Human Rights Watch says at least 51 have been killed.
Bashir has remained defiant, insisting that the only way to change the government is through the ballot box.
Sudan is to hold a presidential election in 2020, and Bashir is considering running for a third elected term.
