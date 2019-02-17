Popular Topics
Shootings kill eight in eastern DR Congo

The shootings came as Martin Fayulu, controversially beaten by fellow opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi in the December 30 presidential election, was in the province for a meeting at Butembo, 266 km from Goma.

Members of an observation mission of the of the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) are seen near Goma. Picture: United Nations Photo.
Members of an observation mission of the of the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) are seen near Goma. Picture: United Nations Photo.
one hour ago

GOMA - Eight people died in three shootings in Goma, eastern DR Congo, the town mayor said Sunday, while others complained authorities were slow to react to violence in North Kivu province.

"In Mugunga (district), there was shooting last night. Five people were killed and more injured. In Katoy, one was killed near a petrol station and further north towards Buhen two people were killed," Timothee Muissa Kiense told AFP, adding that investigations were under way.

Benin Butatunda, vice-chairman of a Mugunga youth association charged meanwhile that "assaillants fired on passers-by. Authorities did not intervene in time to save human lives.

"There is much tension here in Mugunga. The population is angry at the authorities' lethargy," Butatunda said.

The shootings came as Martin Fayulu, controversially beaten by fellow opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi in the December 30 presidential election, was in the province for a meeting at Butembo, 266 km from Goma.

