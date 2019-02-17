Shootings kill eight in eastern DR Congo

-
Netanyahu gives up role as Israel's foreign ministerWorld
-
Karl Marx's London grave vandalised again, with red paintWorld
-
France denies it has softened stance on BrexitWorld
-
Gauteng artist bags top prize at CT art fairLifestyle
-
Concerns raised as power cuts impact Gauteng hospitalsLocal
-
3 killed, 1 hospitalised after Centurion road crashLocal
Popular Topics
-
Concerns raised as power cuts impact Gauteng hospitalsLocal
-
3 killed, 1 hospitalised after Centurion road crashLocal
-
DA the only alternative for SA voters, says SteenhuisenPolitics
-
ANC confident of victory in upcoming elections after delivering ‘real’ WC SopaPolitics
-
Tip-off leads cops to R60k drug stash in CTLocal
-
Nsfas students urged to ‘sign acknowledgements of debt’ before registrationLocal
Popular Topics
-
ANC confident of victory in upcoming elections after delivering ‘real’ WC SopaPolitics
-
SA's unemployment rate unacceptable, says ACDP at elections manifesto launchPolitics
-
'The ANC has killed the lights’: DA unveils billboard over load sheddingPolitics
-
ANC turns to ordinary members for fundingPolitics
-
DA calls on Tito Mboweni to not award any more bailouts to SAABusiness
-
Patricia de Lille to SA people: Lend me your votesPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] There is a new dawn for SA just outside our fearOpinion
-
[OPINION] Connect the dots from the past to deal with the rot at EskomOpinion
-
[OPINION] Ramaphosa’s plans aren’t enough to adequately tackle violent crimeOpinion
-
[OPINION] The crack in Eskom. How do we get the light back in?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] African miners get mix of red carpet and red cardOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why South Africa’s latest plan for Eskom could workOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] How did we get here? The Eskom crisis explainedBusiness
-
DA calls on Tito Mboweni to not award any more bailouts to SAABusiness
-
Was Eskom crisis deliberately created to undermine unbundling plans?Business
-
Rescuers to resume search for people trapped at Gloria mineBusiness
-
ANC in Gauteng ‘disappointed’ by Ramaphosa’s silence on scrapping e-tollsPolitics
-
Mboweni set to deliver SA's ‘most difficult budget’Business
Popular Topics
-
Gauteng artist bags top prize at CT art fairLifestyle
-
India hosts first ‘yoga on a pole’ world championshipsSport
-
Jennifer Lopez says she ‘doesn’t need’ to marry Alex Rodriguez yetLifestyle
-
Winnie Harlow says ‘Sports Illustrated’ opportunity is a ‘dream’Lifestyle
-
Chicago police seek follow-up interview with Jussie SmollettLifestyle
-
NY museum says ancient coffin was looted, will go back to EgyptLifestyle
-
Swiss actor Bruno Ganz, who played Hitler, dies at 77Lifestyle
-
Chinese, Israeli movies tipped for Berlin filmfest goldLifestyle
-
Liam Hemsworth: ‘It felt like the right time to get married’Lifestyle
-
Robben picks Anfield as his 'worst stadium' ahead of Champions League returnSport
-
Savea 'free' to go, says furious Toulon bossSport
-
Osaka cites 'happiness' as motive behind coaching splitSport
-
Blow for Madrid's title hopes as Girona inflict shock defeatSport
-
Neymar's father denies any contact with Barca over returnSport
-
Desiree Ellis: SA rallying behind its star runner Caster SemenyaSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Xasa: 'The IAAF is being sexist towards Caster Semenya'Sport
-
[WATCH] Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final SopaPolitics
-
[WATCH] Love is in the air: Couples wed on Robben IslandLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Lesufi disappointed in bail for Valhalla teacher accused of sex assaultLocal
-
[WATCH] Caught On Camera: Giant meth lab explosionWorld
-
[WATCH] Nolene Conrad on her IAAF gold label status, beating asthmaSport
-
[WATCH] #Valhalla: Centurion teacher accused of sex abuse applies for bailLocal
-
[WATCH] Cosatu warns of 'a future of joblessness'Business
-
[WATCH] Lip syncing: Inside vaginal rejuvenation in SALifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumphLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Unbundling Eskom a step in the right direction?Business
-
[LISTEN] #LoadShedding woes: Eskom explains what's behind the power blackoutsLocal
-
[LISTEN] Maimane: 'ANC’s BEE policy produced the Guptas'Politics
-
[LISTEN] Khoisan heritage still marginalised, says expertLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'Turn your phone off and spend time with your kids'Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa’s 1st Netflix original seriesLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Condom use declining among SA youthLocal
[CARTOON] No Love Lost
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 18°C
Shootings kill eight in eastern DR Congo
The shootings came as Martin Fayulu, controversially beaten by fellow opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi in the December 30 presidential election, was in the province for a meeting at Butembo, 266 km from Goma.
GOMA - Eight people died in three shootings in Goma, eastern DR Congo, the town mayor said Sunday, while others complained authorities were slow to react to violence in North Kivu province.
"In Mugunga (district), there was shooting last night. Five people were killed and more injured. In Katoy, one was killed near a petrol station and further north towards Buhen two people were killed," Timothee Muissa Kiense told AFP, adding that investigations were under way.
Benin Butatunda, vice-chairman of a Mugunga youth association charged meanwhile that "assaillants fired on passers-by. Authorities did not intervene in time to save human lives.
"There is much tension here in Mugunga. The population is angry at the authorities' lethargy," Butatunda said.
The shootings came as Martin Fayulu, controversially beaten by fellow opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi in the December 30 presidential election, was in the province for a meeting at Butembo, 266 km from Goma.
Popular in Africa
-
Rescue operation ongoing as Zim miners trapped in flooded mineshaftone hour ago
-
Sudan police fire tear gas at Khartoum rally3 hours ago
-
Kenya recalls its ambassador to Somalia as territorial row escalatesone hour ago
-
Five civilians killed in Boko Haram clash with troopsone hour ago
-
DR Congo leader calls for 'better armed' UN peacekeepersone day ago
-
3 things to know about Nigeria's delayed electionone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.