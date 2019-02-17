Savea 'free' to go, says furious Toulon boss

-
'The race is not over': Twitter divided over DJ Cleo, Brickz reunionLifestyle
-
Timeline - The rise and fall of Islamic State in Iraq and SyriaWorld
-
Netanyahu gives up role as Israel's foreign ministerWorld
-
Karl Marx's London grave vandalised again, with red paintWorld
-
France denies it has softened stance on BrexitWorld
-
Gauteng artist bags top prize at CT art fairLifestyle
Popular Topics
-
'The race is not over': Twitter divided over DJ Cleo, Brickz reunionLifestyle
-
Gauteng artist bags top prize at CT art fairLifestyle
-
Concerns raised as power cuts impact Gauteng hospitalsLocal
-
3 killed, 1 hospitalised after Centurion road crashLocal
-
DA the only alternative for SA voters, says SteenhuisenPolitics
-
ANC confident of victory in upcoming elections after delivering ‘real’ WC SopaPolitics
Popular Topics
-
ANC confident of victory in upcoming elections after delivering ‘real’ WC SopaPolitics
-
SA's unemployment rate unacceptable, says ACDP at elections manifesto launchPolitics
-
'The ANC has killed the lights’: DA unveils billboard over load sheddingPolitics
-
ANC turns to ordinary members for fundingPolitics
-
DA calls on Tito Mboweni to not award any more bailouts to SAABusiness
-
Patricia de Lille to SA people: Lend me your votesPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] Of spoofs, gaffes and the #MensConferenceOpinion
-
[OPINION] There is a new dawn for SA just outside our fearOpinion
-
[OPINION] Connect the dots from the past to deal with the rot at EskomOpinion
-
[OPINION] Ramaphosa’s plans aren’t enough to adequately tackle violent crimeOpinion
-
[OPINION] The crack in Eskom. How do we get the light back in?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] African miners get mix of red carpet and red cardOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Eskom: Low probability of load shedding for SundayBusiness
-
[WATCH] How did we get here? The Eskom crisis explainedBusiness
-
DA calls on Tito Mboweni to not award any more bailouts to SAABusiness
-
Was Eskom crisis deliberately created to undermine unbundling plans?Business
-
Rescuers to resume search for people trapped at Gloria mineBusiness
-
ANC in Gauteng ‘disappointed’ by Ramaphosa’s silence on scrapping e-tollsPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Winnie Harlow hopes to inspire would-be modelsLifestyle
-
Travis Scott inspires Houston mayor to build theme parkLifestyle
-
Germany claims the crown for record gathering of smurfsLifestyle
-
Victoria Beckham goes 'retro' at London Fashion Week showLifestyle
-
Gauteng artist bags top prize at CT art fairLifestyle
-
India hosts first ‘yoga on a pole’ world championshipsSport
-
Jennifer Lopez says she ‘doesn’t need’ to marry Alex Rodriguez yetLifestyle
-
Winnie Harlow says ‘Sports Illustrated’ opportunity is a ‘dream’Lifestyle
-
Chicago police seek follow-up interview with Jussie SmollettLifestyle
-
Qatar aims to build $20 billion sports sector ahead of World CupSport
-
Robben picks Anfield as his 'worst stadium' ahead of Champions League returnSport
-
Savea 'free' to go, says furious Toulon bossSport
-
Osaka cites 'happiness' as motive behind coaching splitSport
-
Blow for Madrid's title hopes as Girona inflict shock defeatSport
-
Neymar's father denies any contact with Barca over returnSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Xasa: 'The IAAF is being sexist towards Caster Semenya'Sport
-
[WATCH] Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final SopaPolitics
-
[WATCH] Love is in the air: Couples wed on Robben IslandLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Lesufi disappointed in bail for Valhalla teacher accused of sex assaultLocal
-
[WATCH] Caught On Camera: Giant meth lab explosionWorld
-
[WATCH] Nolene Conrad on her IAAF gold label status, beating asthmaSport
-
[WATCH] #Valhalla: Centurion teacher accused of sex abuse applies for bailLocal
-
[WATCH] Cosatu warns of 'a future of joblessness'Business
-
[WATCH] Lip syncing: Inside vaginal rejuvenation in SALifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumphLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Unbundling Eskom a step in the right direction?Business
-
[LISTEN] #LoadShedding woes: Eskom explains what's behind the power blackoutsLocal
-
[LISTEN] Maimane: 'ANC’s BEE policy produced the Guptas'Politics
-
[LISTEN] Khoisan heritage still marginalised, says expertLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'Turn your phone off and spend time with your kids'Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa’s 1st Netflix original seriesLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Condom use declining among SA youthLocal
[CARTOON] No Love Lost
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 18°C
Savea 'free' to go, says furious Toulon boss
Savea, the 2015 World Cup winner, joined last year from Super Rugby side Hurricanes.
PARIS - Former New Zealand winger Julian Savea is free to go and not welcome at Toulon anymore after his performance in a 19-10 defeat by Agen, the Top 14 club president said.
“I’m going to ask for a DNA test. They must have swapped him on the plane (when he joined from Hurricanes). If I were him I would apologise and go back to my home country,” Mourad Boudjellal told French radio RMC.
“I’ve told him that he was free to go and wasn’t welcome at Toulon anymore.”
Savea, the 2015 World Cup winner, joined last year from Super Rugby side Hurricanes.
Toulon have been struggling this season as they lie 11th in the standings.
Popular in Sport
-
Neymar's father denies any contact with Barca over return6 hours ago
-
Sarri state of affairs: Chelsea face crunch United clash12 hours ago
-
West Indies batsman Gayle to retire from ODIs after World Cup2 hours ago
-
Robben picks Anfield as his 'worst stadium' ahead of Champions League return2 hours ago
-
Messi penalty lifts Barca as Griezmann eclipses Torres15 hours ago
-
India hosts first ‘yoga on a pole’ world championships9 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.