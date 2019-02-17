Sanco slams Mokgoro’s failure to outline plans to address ‘dirty’ Mahikeng
Sanco says the capital city is in a ‘sorry state’ and has dismissed claims that there have been improvements in the service delivery provided in the province's municipalities.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the North West says it’s disappointed by premier Job Mokgoro’s failure to outline plans to clean up the City of Mahikeng in his State of the Province Address.
Mokgoro delivered the address in the province last week.
Sanco says the capital city is in a “sorry state” and has dismissed claims that there have been improvements in the service delivery provided in the province's municipalities.
In April 2018, a wave of mass violent protests rocked the North West following calls for former premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign.
The province has also been put under administration after the collapse of service delivery in the region.
The organisation’s acting spokesperson, Packet Seaketso, says Mokgoro’s address failed to detail plans to tackle these issues: “Mahikeng is dirty and there are no roads. The mayor [Betty Diakanyo] is among the people who invested the infrastructure grant with the VBS Banks; she should’ve been, long ago, removed from her position.”
