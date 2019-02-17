SA's unemployment rate unacceptable, says ACDP at elections manifesto launch
Party’s leader Kenneth Meshoe addressed supporters at the party's election manifesto launch in Kuils River, Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) says it is ready to tackle “the seven giants that hinder South Africa's unity and economic freedom”.
Party’s leader Kenneth Meshoe addressed supporters at the party's election manifesto launch in Kuils River, Cape Town.
Meshoe says unemployment and a lack of opportunities are just some of the main obstacles hindering the country's success.
He says the party will foster entrepreneurship in small and large businesses, as well as put plans in place to fund education and training.
The party’s Western Cape premier candidate Ferlon Christians explains: “As a Christian party we are built on a strong biblical basis and we believe that South Africa is a wealthy nation that can be prosperous. It’s unacceptable that we have this unemployment rate, especially among our youth.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
