Robben picks Anfield as his 'worst stadium' ahead of Champions League return

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
Go

Robben picks Anfield as his 'worst stadium' ahead of Champions League return

Dutchman Robben has some unhappy memories at the home of Liverpool, having suffered elimination from the European competition twice with Chelsea in 2005 and 2007, and with Real Madrid in 2009.

Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben celebrates after his team won against Manchester United in the Champions League on 9 April 2014. Picture: Facebook.
Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben celebrates after his team won against Manchester United in the Champions League on 9 April 2014. Picture: Facebook.
2 hours ago

LONDON - Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has described Anfield as his “worst stadium” as he prepares for a return to face Liverpool in the Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday.

Dutchman Robben has some unhappy memories at the home of Liverpool, having suffered elimination from the European competition twice with Chelsea in 2005 and 2007, and with Real Madrid in 2009.

“I think, if you ask (about) the worst stadium for me, it’s probably Liverpool,” the 35-year-old told The Guardian.

“You always have your favourite opponent and there always has to be a negative one.”

Robben, who is battling to overcome a thigh injury ahead of the fixture, said he remembers Liverpool as a “cup fighter team” but during his time at Chelsea were never seen as one of the contenders for the Premier League title.

That has changed this season as Juergen Klopp’s side are level on points with league leaders and defending champions Manchester City with a game in hand.

“In one or two games they could really live up to it and perform; just not the whole season, which was maybe too much,” Robben added.

“Now I think it changed and they developed really well. The manager has done a great job.

“Last year they were in the Champions League final and at the moment they are top (of the Premier League). It’s a long, long time ago that they won the league and that’s the one they’re dreaming of.”

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA