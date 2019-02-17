Rescuers to resume search for people trapped at Gloria mine

Was Eskom crisis deliberately created to undermine unbundling plans?
Seven bodies were recovered at the mine on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 13.
JOHANNESBURG - The search for at least 20 people trapped in the Gloria coal mine will resume on Sunday.
On Saturday, extraction fans were put in place to remove toxic gas inside the shaft.
It is believed that those trapped entered the mine illegally, allegedly to steal copper cables.
Business rescue representative for the mine Mike Elliot says, “We’re not going to call out the rescue team until everything is settled down and we know that the gate is coming out.”
