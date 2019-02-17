Popular Topics
Rescuers to resume search for people trapped at Gloria mine

Seven bodies were recovered at the mine on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 13.

FILE: Rescuers have recovered at least 13 bodies at the Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga following a gas explosion on 7 February 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: Rescuers have recovered at least 13 bodies at the Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga following a gas explosion on 7 February 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The search for at least 20 people trapped in the Gloria coal mine will resume on Sunday.

On Saturday, extraction fans were put in place to remove toxic gas inside the shaft.

Seven bodies were recovered at the mine on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 13.

It is believed that those trapped entered the mine illegally, allegedly to steal copper cables.

Business rescue representative for the mine Mike Elliot says, “We’re not going to call out the rescue team until everything is settled down and we know that the gate is coming out.”

